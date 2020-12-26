Over 150 years old, some empty bitters bottles fetch hundreds: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: Among some items I recently bought at a three-day volunteer shop clearance is an interesting amber-colored glass bottle that resembles an upright ear of corn. “National Bitters” and “patent 1867” are noted on the bottle that seems to be somewhat related to health, and its contents often were added to cocktails years ago. Any information you can provide about this odd item, including the possibility that it may be collectible, is appreciated. — L.R., Spring Lake

Answer: For many years, bitters, an old-fashioned universal cure-all mixture made from alcohol, herbs, fruits and other blends was a popular but not especially effective cure-all medicine. Traced back to ancient Egypt and the Middle Ages, the original mixture of orange bitters and spices soon developed as patent medicines when alcohol was added.

Eventually, the cure-all medicines that actually cured very little were packaged and sold in unusual, attractive bottles of various shapes, sizes and colors that drew customers.

When the Pure Foods Regulation went into effect, makers of bitters were required to describe the “honest content” noted on every bitters bottle label, a law that eventually caused most bitters makers to cease production due to the bitters’ alcohol content.