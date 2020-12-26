Over 150 years old, some empty bitters bottles fetch hundreds: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: Among some items I recently bought at a three-day volunteer shop clearance is an interesting amber-colored glass bottle that resembles an upright ear of corn. “National Bitters” and “patent 1867” are noted on the bottle that seems to be somewhat related to health, and its contents often were added to cocktails years ago. Any information you can provide about this odd item, including the possibility that it may be collectible, is appreciated. — L.R., Spring Lake
Answer: For many years, bitters, an old-fashioned universal cure-all mixture made from alcohol, herbs, fruits and other blends was a popular but not especially effective cure-all medicine. Traced back to ancient Egypt and the Middle Ages, the original mixture of orange bitters and spices soon developed as patent medicines when alcohol was added.
Eventually, the cure-all medicines that actually cured very little were packaged and sold in unusual, attractive bottles of various shapes, sizes and colors that drew customers.
When the Pure Foods Regulation went into effect, makers of bitters were required to describe the “honest content” noted on every bitters bottle label, a law that eventually caused most bitters makers to cease production due to the bitters’ alcohol content.
Twenty years ago, many old bottles once used to sell bitters became sought-after collectibles and for a number of additional years, collectors paid as much as $460 to $1,225 each for several desirable, empty used bitters bottles.
Recently, some asking prices for antique bitters bottles in good to excellent condition ranged from $315 to $850. Some National Bitters bottles like the one you purchased sold for $425 to $455 this year.
Question: I would appreciate any information about some old matching dinnerware my late mother bought at a house sale years ago. Written information provided by the original seller indicates the items are “Franciscan Dinnerware Desert Rose Pattern made in U.S.A. late 1930s.” Is this dinnerware collected? — B.B., Egg Harbor Township
Answer: “Franciscan” is the trade name used by California company Gladding McBean on its dinnerware lines from the 1930s until 1984.
During the 1930s and 1940s, the company produced popular hand-painted Apple, Desert Rose and Ivy dinnerware pattern items that were considered by many to be the finest of that era.
By the early 1990s, as a result of importation of Japan’s popular, inexpensive dinnerware, American sales declined. However, following that time, Franciscan’s early Apple, Desert Rose and Ivy items became sought-after items treasured by collectors.
For some time, prices paid for a five-piece Desert Rose place setting ranged from $40 to $45.
Lately, several were purchased for $25 each.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.