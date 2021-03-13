Old barber's shampoo, tonic bottles fetch decent dollars: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: Our son and daughter-in-law recently inherited an old, well-kept Atlantic City building that once housed several apartments and an old-fashioned ground-floor barbershop. It is presently filled with original furniture as well as with old, unopened boxes of shampoos, hair oils, tonics and facial splashes. Many of the bottles have interesting, colorful labels, and all are in perfect condition. We would like to know if any of these things might interest some of today’s barbers or their customers as collectibles. — J.A., Wildwood

Answer: From the 1870s through the early 1900s, many barbers filled their own bottles as well as those of their regular customers’ with all the items you have mentioned. Often described as “Barber’s tool boxes,” the thoughtful gifts were given until they were eventually discontinued.

Presently, folks who admire the shapes, colors and labels of the old, often hand-blown containers, especially those that may have gold trim around a container’s top, are paying decent dollars for examples in perfect condition.

Recently, one embossed, hand-blown example with stopper, cranberry and white 8-inch without damage sold for $107.50 and another one, a less decorative example, brought $100.