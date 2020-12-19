Norman Rockwell art still popular collectibles: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: Every Thanksgiving holiday reminds me that I own eight large boxes of Norman Rockwell calendars and other Rockwell art gathered by my grandfather for many years from magazines, newspapers, books and other publications. All the art has been carefully stored in our home since Grandpop’s death, and all is in excellent condition. I would appreciate any information about Rockwell you can provide and would like to know if there is a possibility that these items will interest collectors. — S.Y., Longport
Answer: The works of famous American artist and illustrator Norman Rockwell (1894-1978) continue to interest folks who enjoy the humor and sentiment found in calendars, magazines, newspapers, autographs and children’s books, as well as the figures and plates he decorated.
Born in New York City, Rockwell began taking art classes as a teenager and eventually left high school to continue studies at art academies. Soon he was engaged in a successful career illustrating publications for young people.
When the Rockwell family moved to Rochelle, New York, Norman set up a studio with a friend and in 1916 painted his first cover for the Saturday Evening Post. A later move to Vermont enabled him to reflect the small town American life for which he was famous, and his enormously popular Four Freedoms paintings soon enhanced his eminence.
Other important Rockwell milestones included his years with Look magazine as well as becoming a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Throughout recent years, many multicolor Freedom from Want artworks showing grandparents serving Thanksgiving dinner have ranged from $3.79 to $2,000, sometimes more, in many cases based on materials used to print the pieces.
Question: When my parents purchased a seashore home many years ago, an interesting old painted cast-iron doorstop was included in the sale. Shaped like a basket of multicolored flowers, it is in very good condition and was made by a company named Hubley. I am curious about the doorstop, its maker and possible present worth as an antique or collectible and hope you can provide information about it. — B.L., Stone Harbor
Answer: Incorporated by John Hubley at Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in 1894, Hubley initially made cast iron, horse-drawn vehicles as well as dogs, steam shovels and other interesting unusual playthings.
Eventually, products such as clocks, guns, motorcycles, airplanes, models of popular American vehicles and some household items including doorstops were sought-after Hubley products. Hubley later became one of the largest makers of doorstops.
Collectors who search for Hubley doorstops want examples with no rust, paint loss, repairs of repainting.
In September of this year, a Hubley doorstop like the one you described sold for $78.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
