Norman Rockwell art still popular collectibles: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: Every Thanksgiving holiday reminds me that I own eight large boxes of Norman Rockwell calendars and other Rockwell art gathered by my grandfather for many years from magazines, newspapers, books and other publications. All the art has been carefully stored in our home since Grandpop’s death, and all is in excellent condition. I would appreciate any information about Rockwell you can provide and would like to know if there is a possibility that these items will interest collectors. — S.Y., Longport

Answer: The works of famous American artist and illustrator Norman Rockwell (1894-1978) continue to interest folks who enjoy the humor and sentiment found in calendars, magazines, newspapers, autographs and children’s books, as well as the figures and plates he decorated.

Born in New York City, Rockwell began taking art classes as a teenager and eventually left high school to continue studies at art academies. Soon he was engaged in a successful career illustrating publications for young people.