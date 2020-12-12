Little Kiddies were once popular in the 1960s and '70s: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: Among some toys I purchased at a recent garage sale are tiny dolls ranging from ¾ of an inch to 4 inches high. Each of the dolls appears to have rooted hair and a body that can be posed. The first set consists of two dolls — a Little Red Riding Hood and a wolf. Included with the dolls is a booklet telling their story. The second set, described as “Story Book Sweethearts,” is the tale of “Romeo and Juliet.” I would appreciate anything you can tell me about the dolls. — N.T., Ocean City
Answer: Your tiny Little Kiddles are part of a massive number of similar dolls produced by Mattel from 1966 to 1979.
Equipped with bodies that can be posed and with rooted hair as well as stylish costumes and accessories, the tales of most were adventures related to various storybook characters, while others told the tales of storybook sweethearts.
Some Little Kiddles eventually became associated as “spokespersons” for various popular products. Many portrayed flowers in perfume boxes, while others were worn as jewelry.
Folks who collect Little Kiddles search for original decorative packaging with no wear or tears.
Recently, a Little Red Riding Hood with wolf and booklet sold for $89.99, and a 1960s “Romeo and Juliet” brought $39 in October.
Question: Among some sterling silver items I recently inherited is a Gorham Art Deco Style Sterling Silver Cocktail Shaker. It is marked “Gorhamsterling/A13825 — 3½ pint” and is decorated with a series of square raised panels, a domed center and removable cover. It measures 9¼ inches across and 12¼ inches high and is in excellent condition. Although there is an online asking price of $9,500 for this shaker, I have not been able to find a value for it and hope you can help me. — G.A., Egg Harbor Township
Answer: Your sterling silver modernist cocktail shaker, made by the Gorham Company of Providence, Rhode Island, from the mid-to-late 1920s, originally sold for $160, considered a moderately high price at that time.
Since then, the shaker’s value repeatedly rose when the price of sterling silver rose and also as a result of increased interest in Art Deco design.
Although some 1990s buyers who admired the shaker’s design and history paid prices for it that ranged from $3,500 to $4,500, I was not able to find a recent $9,500 sold price.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
