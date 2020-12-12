Little Kiddies were once popular in the 1960s and '70s: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: Among some toys I purchased at a recent garage sale are tiny dolls ranging from ¾ of an inch to 4 inches high. Each of the dolls appears to have rooted hair and a body that can be posed. The first set consists of two dolls — a Little Red Riding Hood and a wolf. Included with the dolls is a booklet telling their story. The second set, described as “Story Book Sweethearts,” is the tale of “Romeo and Juliet.” I would appreciate anything you can tell me about the dolls. — N.T., Ocean City

Answer: Your tiny Little Kiddles are part of a massive number of similar dolls produced by Mattel from 1966 to 1979.

Equipped with bodies that can be posed and with rooted hair as well as stylish costumes and accessories, the tales of most were adventures related to various storybook characters, while others told the tales of storybook sweethearts.

Some Little Kiddles eventually became associated as “spokespersons” for various popular products. Many portrayed flowers in perfume boxes, while others were worn as jewelry.

Folks who collect Little Kiddles search for original decorative packaging with no wear or tears.