Late legend Hank Aaron tops list of recently sold Hartland figures: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: Among some items my late husband bought at a garage sale are what appear to be painted plastic figurines from the 1950s and 1960s that represent important baseball players in the sport’s history.
Described as “Hartland Plastics” pieces in his informal will, the figures are Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Stan Musial and Ted Williams.
I would appreciate any information you can provide about the figures, their maker and if they have worth as present collectibles. — P.G., Woodbine
Answer: Located in Heartland, Wisconsin, during the 1950s and 1960s, your virgin acetate plastic figurals were made by Hartland Plastics Inc. The pieces are durable, hand-painted items decorated with careful attention to detail and are frequently marked.
Founded in 1941, the company originally was known as the maker of plastic western toys including cowboys, American Indians and horses until it released the small statues of 18 Major League Baseball players made from 1958 to 1962.
Purchased at ballpark souvenir stands and through mail orders as well as retail stores, the souvenirs were sold for $1.98 each.
In 1953, Hartland was sold to Revlon, and the statues were no longer made. However, in 1988, an anniversary series of the baseball figures was issued.
Recent sales of similar Hartland figures included a $295 Hank Aaron, a $225 Warren Spahn, a $175 Stan Musial, a $170 Mickey Mantle and a $43 Willie Mays.
Question: My late grandmother kept empty Avon bottles that once held Avon products she purchased for use over a number of years. I own them now and recently discovered they are collected, with some selling for decent dollars. I am enclosing a list of a few of Gram’s “Treasures” and hope you can provide information about Avon and them. — L.A., Beesleys Point
Answer: Founded in New York by door-to-door book salesman David M. McConnell and incorporated as the “California Perfume Co.” in New Jersey, Avon eventually moved back to New York.
In 1939, when the company’s name changed to Avon Products Inc., items provided by Avon included colognes, makeup and compacts. They were later sold door to door worldwide along with jewelry, clothing and fashion accessories by Avon customer people.
All sales were direct, accomplished by huge numbers of enthusiastic Avon buyers, now sellers, carrying Avon brochures, throughout those years. The company is also remembered for the innovative, door-to-door sales program designed by McConnell, concerning the use of customers to become Avon’s unusual, popular sales force.
I recently found information about “sold” sale prices of some of the items listed on your note. All of the listed prices are advertised as being in very good condition, and many were never used:
• Chess set: $20 to $25
• Yule tree cologne bottle: $7
• Butterfly sachet: $33
• Christmas items: $12-$20
• Perfume bottle with original box: $12.50
• Moisturizing lotion: $20
• Never-used Superman bubble bath: $25
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: ahbantiques andcollectibles@gmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.