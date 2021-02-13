Late legend Hank Aaron tops list of recently sold Hartland figures: Antiques & Collectibles

Recent sales of similar Hartland figures included a $295 Hank Aaron, a $225 Warren Spahn, a $175 Stan Musial, a $170 Mickey Mantle and a $43 Willie Mays.

Question: My late grandmother kept empty Avon bottles that once held Avon products she purchased for use over a number of years. I own them now and recently discovered they are collected, with some selling for decent dollars. I am enclosing a list of a few of Gram’s “Treasures” and hope you can provide information about Avon and them. — L.A., Beesleys Point

Answer: Founded in New York by door-to-door book salesman David M. McConnell and incorporated as the “California Perfume Co.” in New Jersey, Avon eventually moved back to New York.

In 1939, when the company’s name changed to Avon Products Inc., items provided by Avon included colognes, makeup and compacts. They were later sold door to door worldwide along with jewelry, clothing and fashion accessories by Avon customer people.

All sales were direct, accomplished by huge numbers of enthusiastic Avon buyers, now sellers, carrying Avon brochures, throughout those years. The company is also remembered for the innovative, door-to-door sales program designed by McConnell, concerning the use of customers to become Avon’s unusual, popular sales force.