Hummel bookends prices see drop in December; Imari pottery a nice find: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: When a local public library closed some time ago, my late grandmother purchased a number of ceramic bookend hand sets, all in excellent condition. Several of the painted sets are recorded on her sales receipts as “Hummel Bookends, Unger, Germany, Hand Printed,” “Bookworms” and “Full Bee Marks.” I am curious about the value of my mint set, if any, as well as any additional information that may be available. — T.E., Glassboro

Answer: The clues you have provided suggest your Hummel bookends set featuring a small boy and girl sharing the enjoyment of a large, open picture book was the popular pair created for Hummel by sculptor/designer Reinhold Unger during the mid-1930s. The mint pairs of old, hand-painted Hummel boy and girl bookend figures were stamped “Germany.”

Although recently some earlier sets in excellent condition were bringing $103 to $129, November and December 2020 sales are reported at $52 to $64.