Hummel bookends prices see drop in December; Imari pottery a nice find: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: When a local public library closed some time ago, my late grandmother purchased a number of ceramic bookend hand sets, all in excellent condition. Several of the painted sets are recorded on her sales receipts as “Hummel Bookends, Unger, Germany, Hand Printed,” “Bookworms” and “Full Bee Marks.” I am curious about the value of my mint set, if any, as well as any additional information that may be available. — T.E., Glassboro
Answer: The clues you have provided suggest your Hummel bookends set featuring a small boy and girl sharing the enjoyment of a large, open picture book was the popular pair created for Hummel by sculptor/designer Reinhold Unger during the mid-1930s. The mint pairs of old, hand-painted Hummel boy and girl bookend figures were stamped “Germany.”
Although recently some earlier sets in excellent condition were bringing $103 to $129, November and December 2020 sales are reported at $52 to $64.
Question: Several years ago, I helped a gentleman friend who was moving to Arizona conduct a house sale. Among some unusual collectibles were a few pottery sets he listed as “Imari Ware.” Although at the time, he was not asking more than $15 or $20 for each set, I recently learned they now sell for top dollar. I presently have two unsold Imaris and would like to know about them and if they have any worth today. One is an oval Imari vegetable bowl, the other is a traditional circa 1930 Imari tea set. Both were made by England’s Royal Crown Derby Porcelain Company. — R.D., Ocean City
Answer: Imari is the name related to a Japanese Port City. Made as early as the 17th century, most of today’s collected Imari items were created from the 1770s and later, the early 1900s.
Although early Imari pieces were simply decorated, the heavy, well-known, later, more decorative brocade pattern that is commonly associated with Imari was eventually copied by the Chinese.
Later Imari patterns, admired for their rich blue, red, yellow and turquoise colors, inspired well-known European and important English potters such as the Royal Crown Derby Porcelain Company to produce high-quality bone china tableware and ornamental Imari items.
A short time ago, an Imari-style Royal Crown Derby Porcelain Company oval vegetable bowl sold for $165, and a Royal Crown Derby traditional Imari circa 1930 tea set brought $336.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: ahbantiques andcollectibles@gmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
