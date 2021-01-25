Is the Red Planet or red giant star brighter?

Today’s column covers first our currently notable sights in the night sky. Most of the column, however, is devoted to a preview of the best astronomical events of 2021. Among those events are no less than three eclipses — including a large solar eclipse at its best at a June sunrise.
CURRENT SIGHTS OF MARS, STARS AND FULL MOON: The year got off to an interesting start for sky watchers. But now four of the five brightest planets are lost from view near the sun for awhile. Among those are Saturn, which passed nearest to the sun in the sky three days ago, and Jupiter, which does so two days from now.
Fortunately, the early evening still has some very notable sights. Mars is fading but now similar in brightness and color — golden-orange — to Orion’s famous star Betelgeuse. Can you locate Betelgeuse to the upper left of Orion’s famous Belt of three similarly bright stars in a short row? Mars shines far to the right of Orion. This is an unusual opportunity to compare the so-called “Red Planet” with the brightest of all “red giant” stars.
This Thursday is the evening when the full moon rises around sunset. Each day after, the moon rises roughly an hour later, opening up more and more of the evening sky to full darkness and therefore our best views of the wonderful winter stars.
PREVIEWING THE THREE ECLIPSES OF 2021: We have a trio of unusual eclipses of the sun and moon this year. The one troublesome thing about all three is that they are best visible very early by the clock, at night’s end or, in one case, right at sunrise.
The first eclipse is by far the least impressive. On May 26 it features the lighter, outer shadow of Earth making only a subtle shading over part of the moon just before moonset and sunrise.
The second eclipse occurs only a few weeks later, on June 10, when a potentially spectacular solar eclipse takes place. What we’ll need that day is a clear sky and unblocked view down to the east-northeast horizon. The sight visible will be an eerie crescent sun, first one point (“cusp”) coming over the horizon (perhaps with a green flash on it) and then the other point of the crescent doing the same. The moon will then be extending 77.7% of the way across the sun.
The third eclipse of 2021 is very nearly a total eclipse of the moon. It will be at its best around 4 a.m. Nov. 19 when 97.4% of the moon’s diameter is covered with the central shadow, the “umbra,” of Earth. The moon’s edge should then have a fairly bright and yellow light but the rest of the moon should glow with a marvelous red.
PREVIEWING THE METEOR SHOWERS AND COMETS OF 2021: In many years, the best meteor shower to observe is the Perseids of summer. That is very much the case in 2021, when in the hours before dawn Aug. 12 the Perseids reach their peak, long after the moon has set, leaving a fully dark sky for the meteors. Far from city lights, as many as 60 or more Perseids per hour could be observed. A possible amazing addition that night could be meteors — bits of dust and rock — coming from a rare comet. The comet, discovered in 1852, is Comet Chacornac and, incredibly, that very night of the Perseid maximum is when Chacornac’s dust tail is due to pass amazingly close to Earth.
The brightest comet of the year may be one that could become visible to the naked eye late in 2021. This object is the recently discovered Comet Lawrence.
OTHER AMAZING SKY-SIGHTS TO LOOK FOR IN 2021: There are many wonderful “conjunctions” (close meetings) of planets, moon and stars this year. Very close pairings in 2021 include those of Venus and Mercury, Venus and the moon, Venus and Mars. There are also several superb multi-object groupings that will be visible. Add to this improving chances of the Northern Lights and spacecraft reaching the moon and Mars.
