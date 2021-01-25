Is the Red Planet or red giant star brighter?

The first eclipse is by far the least impressive. On May 26 it features the lighter, outer shadow of Earth making only a subtle shading over part of the moon just before moonset and sunrise.

The second eclipse occurs only a few weeks later, on June 10, when a potentially spectacular solar eclipse takes place. What we’ll need that day is a clear sky and unblocked view down to the east-northeast horizon. The sight visible will be an eerie crescent sun, first one point (“cusp”) coming over the horizon (perhaps with a green flash on it) and then the other point of the crescent doing the same. The moon will then be extending 77.7% of the way across the sun.

The third eclipse of 2021 is very nearly a total eclipse of the moon. It will be at its best around 4 a.m. Nov. 19 when 97.4% of the moon’s diameter is covered with the central shadow, the “umbra,” of Earth. The moon’s edge should then have a fairly bright and yellow light but the rest of the moon should glow with a marvelous red.