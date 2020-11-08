Don’t let this home’s street address fool you; it may be a perfect fit for you family’s needs

While it might sound as though a home located at 13 Golf Drive would appeal strictly to golfing enthusiasts, you’d be making a mistake to bypass this attractive and very affordable Hamilton Township property simply because you’re not into the game—especially if you have one or more kids.

Not that the two-story four-bedroom, three-and-a -half bath residence at that particular address wouldn’t be an ideal place to live if you enjoy spending your weekends on the links, which are a mere block away at the Mays Landing Country Club. But whether you do or not, or just like to play an occasional round of golf, the fact remains that this particular abode, which is part of the upscale development known as Stonecrest, is about as close to a suburban dream house as you’ll find at a rather economical cost.

For one thing, the interior is incredibly roomy, with an open-concept floor plan that, as one of the current owners notes, allows all the members of a family to pursue their own interests or do whatever they enjoy without getting in each other’s way. As he puts it, “the kids can be in their playroom and we don’t even know they’re here.”