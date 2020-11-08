Don’t let this home’s street address fool you; it may be a perfect fit for you family’s needs

While it might sound as though a home located at 13 Golf Drive would appeal strictly to golfing enthusiasts, you’d be making a mistake to bypass this attractive and very affordable Hamilton Township property simply because you’re not into the game—especially if you have one or more kids.
Not that the two-story four-bedroom, three-and-a -half bath residence at that particular address wouldn’t be an ideal place to live if you enjoy spending your weekends on the links, which are a mere block away at the Mays Landing Country Club. But whether you do or not, or just like to play an occasional round of golf, the fact remains that this particular abode, which is part of the upscale development known as Stonecrest, is about as close to a suburban dream house as you’ll find at a rather economical cost.
For one thing, the interior is incredibly roomy, with an open-concept floor plan that, as one of the current owners notes, allows all the members of a family to pursue their own interests or do whatever they enjoy without getting in each other’s way. As he puts it, “the kids can be in their playroom and we don’t even know they’re here.”
The design of the first floor also includes a formal dining room and an oversized eat-in kitchen, complete with a full complement of stainless steel Samsung appliances and beautifully crafted wood cabinets as well as sliding glass French doors to the deck. It’s an environment that couldn’t be any more conducive to the preparation of culinary masterpieces by anyone with a penchant for gourmet cooking.
The upstairs bedrooms are also quite spacious, with the master bedroom consisting of an en suite with its own private bath featuring both a tub and stall shower, as well as a cathedral ceiling and separate closets.
But it’s the exterior of this home that is its most family-friendly aspect—especially the enormous fenced-in back yard that provides a perfect place for all manner of recreational activities, including serving as your own private putting green. It even includes an above-ground swimming pool that’s situated adjacent to the back deck, from which parents can monitor children while they’re using it, with more than ample room on the property to install an in-ground pool. (The pool, as well as playground equipment at the rear of the yard, can either be left for the next occupants or removed in accordance with their wishes.) There’s a lush front lawn as well, with landscaping that includes stately juniper trees, and a sprinkler system in both the front and rear yards.
The home’s setting on what the co-owner describes as “very friendly” street that’s used solely by residents, with no through traffic, is yet another attribute that adds to its feeling of security.
As if all that wasn’t enough for the relatively modest asking price of $285,000, there’s also a two-car garage and a partially finished basement that presently includes a full bath and wet bar, which the co-owner notes could easily be converted into an in-law suite, as well as a rec room or home office. Right now, it contains more than ample storage space, as does the home’s expansive attic.
Additional features include a lovely gas-log fireplace in the family room, central air conditioning, a pantry off the kitchen, a laundry/utility room and a magnificent entrance hall brightened by natural light from a 35-paned window that extends all the way up to the ceiling of the second floor.
The home’s location is also a highly convenient one, just five minutes from the Hamilton Commons shopping plaza and its Regal movie-theater complex, and just a bit further to the Hamilton Mall and Consumer Square. In fact, the co-owner says, its actually within walking distance (on sidewalks) of a couple of supermarkets and several restaurants.
If this elegant-looking, yet highly practical suburban retreat sounds like it might be a good fit for your family, you can contact listing agent Jo Ann Daly of RE/MAX Platium Properties at (609) 513-8969 or email her at acnjdaly@gmail.com to arrange for a private showing.
And if you’re also a golfer—well, so much the better!
