Currier and Ives patterns on dinnerware see resurrection: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: For many years I have kept an inherited box filled with old prints made by Currier and Ives. I recently was told that prints related to the Currier and Ives American Homestead Four Seasons have again become popular and are selling for significant prices. Information about the Currier and Ives company and its prints, including present values, will be helpful to my ability to set prices for some of my C & I prints. — R.W., Egg Harbor Township
Answer: Currier and Ives, a very successful print-making firm, originally based in New York City from the early 1900s, was initially owned and operated by Nathaniel Currier and later with partner James Merrit Ives.
The company produced popular prints, initially specializing in decorative colored prints of fine paintings by well-known artists, and advertised itself as “Publishers of Cheap and Popular Prints” during its 72 years of operation. Currier and Ives is believed to have produced approximately 7,500 lithographs and millions of colored prints.
Currier and Ives subject matter centered on American families and their everyday lives and homes as they celebrated those homes, their lives, relatives, work, play and other important family occasions recorded for them by the talented Currier and Ives duo as well as the artists who made those accomplished works possible.
At first Currier and Ives printed only in black but soon produced hand-colored pictures of American life that became so popular the company soon was considered the most prolific and successful American lithography company.
During its heyday, Currier and Ives charged a nickel to a quarter for small works and $1 to $3 for larger works.
Initially created at it’s firms, millions of Currier and Ives prints later were sold by pushcart vendors, peddlers and artbook stores. Eventually, interest in household decorations slowed in a variety of the American lifestyle.
Later, Currier and Ives’ popularity was resurrected when it was introduced as a dinnerware pattern using the original prints as patterns on the various cups and dishes decorating a long-ago pattern of the early 1900s American lifestyle. Made by Royal of Sebring, Ohio, during the popular 1950s, the set used varied pattern decoration composed from early Currier and Ives prints.
Recently, a 69-piece quotation “Old Gristmill” pattern set of Currier and Ives prints with Currier and Ives decoration sold for $500.
Question: Among some old china items I own, received from a late friend many years ago, is a large, hand-painted floral porcelain pitcher made in Philadelphia during the 1820s or early 1830s. The pitcher has never been filled with anything and was always used as a decorative object, kept in the family china closet. I know very little about the piece other than it was made by William Tucker, who owned a Philadelphia porcelain factory when the footed, gilded porcelain pitcher was created, and that his pieces are considered among the best ever produced in Philadelphia. I will welcome any information about Tucker, his work and its possible value you can provide. — J.M., Margate
Answer: American porcelain manufacturer William Ellis Tucker (1808-1832) was born and died in Philadelphia. He is considered to have made a huge, important contribution to the growth and quality of American ceramics while founding and managing a major Philadelphia porcelain factory.
Experienced as a young man who worked in his father’s china shop painting and firing blanks and assisting in porcelain experiments, Tucker soon opened his own Philadelphia factory during 1826 and worked with partners until his death. At one time, French Empire style tableware and decorative items were among his company’s most important products and America’s first attempt to make fine china.
Following Tucker’s death in 1832, his factory eventually closed. However, a number of items made during his later partnerships were eventually displayed at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and a similar hand-painted floral porcelain pitcher, 9 to 10 inches high, was on display there.
Asking prices for the same kind of William Ellis Tucker pitchers have ranged from $150 to $700.
