Currier and Ives patterns on dinnerware see resurrection: Antiques & Collectibles

At first Currier and Ives printed only in black but soon produced hand-colored pictures of American life that became so popular the company soon was considered the most prolific and successful American lithography company.

During its heyday, Currier and Ives charged a nickel to a quarter for small works and $1 to $3 for larger works.

Initially created at it’s firms, millions of Currier and Ives prints later were sold by pushcart vendors, peddlers and artbook stores. Eventually, interest in household decorations slowed in a variety of the American lifestyle.

Later, Currier and Ives’ popularity was resurrected when it was introduced as a dinnerware pattern using the original prints as patterns on the various cups and dishes decorating a long-ago pattern of the early 1900s American lifestyle. Made by Royal of Sebring, Ohio, during the popular 1950s, the set used varied pattern decoration composed from early Currier and Ives prints.

Recently, a 69-piece quotation “Old Gristmill” pattern set of Currier and Ives prints with Currier and Ives decoration sold for $500.