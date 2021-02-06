Aluminum kitchen ware were once popular wedding gifts: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: While helping my husband clear out his late parents’ home last year, I discovered a large trunk filled with many like-new aluminum items, some unused cooking pieces and other embossed giftware received before, during and right after the couple married. Much of the ware is decorated with hammered or pressed designs and some are colored. Recently, while sharing information about the items, I met a woman who sold some of her mother’s similar aluminum to a collector, and I would appreciate any information you can provide about the ware. — R.L., Woodbine
Answer: Although aluminum pots and pans were popular kitchenware for many years before they were prized wedding gifts, it was not until the late 1970s and 1980s that they became sought-after collectibles.
One of the first aluminum producers was Wendell August Forge, a company that made cast pieces, some with hammered patterns and others decorated with pressed designs. A number of the pressed metal and colored items became very popular. Eventually, other companies contributed to a growing industry that later was eliminated during World War II.
Throughout the late 1940s, there was some interest in collecting unusual aluminum items, but it was not until the late 1970s and early 1980s that many collectors began to seriously search for the abundant, lustrous metal prized pieces, many made by hand, that sold for hundreds of dollars.
Popular quality pieces in like-new condition that have attracted collectors include trays, baskets, bowls, chafing dishes, coaster and condiment sets, baskets, lamps and teapots.
Several months ago, an unusual Nativity set brought $125.
Question: Recently, to purchase china dinnerware I admired at a house sale, I had to include with the purchase some extra, non-matching pieces described as “Liberty Blues.” Since then, although I have tried to find a “Liberty Blue” pattern, I have not been successful. Can you help? — R.T., Ocean City
Answer: Established in 1925, Benjamin Franklin Savings Bank commissioned the Enoch Wedgwood Company to make special dinnerware that would commemorate the company’s 50th year anniversary. The Liberty Blue design was created exclusively for the bank between 1875 and 1876.
Soon, Enoch Wedgwood, a pottery located in England’s Stafford District, was contracted to create a blue and white dinnerware set that incorporated scenes of important historical occasions from American Colonial history. Although there were different scenes, a common border of wild flowers unified the set.
The promotion was launched in 1975. Any time a bank subscriber made a new deposit of $50, that person received a free four-piece place setting.
Additional settings were available for purchase, and the pieces could be ordered from a marketing company in Garden City, New York.
Liberty Blue dinnerware also was offered to grocery stores nationwide for promotional use. However, by the 1980s, the sets were no longer available.
Soon, folks who had purchased or inherited sets and wanted to add pieces were able to do that on eBay, so for some time additional pieces could be bought.
In October 1976, the promotion was discontinued.
However, it was still possible to order items from the Signa Marketing Co. located in New Jersey.
At a later time, Liberty Blue was made available to grocery stores nationwide for promotional use, but soon demand for the ware was no longer strong. However, eventually eBay created a market where purchasers who had inherited the sets found they were able to complete and enlarge them with eBay’s assistance.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
