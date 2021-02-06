Aluminum kitchen ware were once popular wedding gifts: Antiques & Collectibles

Additional settings were available for purchase, and the pieces could be ordered from a marketing company in Garden City, New York.

Liberty Blue dinnerware also was offered to grocery stores nationwide for promotional use. However, by the 1980s, the sets were no longer available.

Soon, folks who had purchased or inherited sets and wanted to add pieces were able to do that on eBay, so for some time additional pieces could be bought.

In October 1976, the promotion was discontinued.

However, it was still possible to order items from the Signa Marketing Co. located in New Jersey.

At a later time, Liberty Blue was made available to grocery stores nationwide for promotional use, but soon demand for the ware was no longer strong. However, eventually eBay created a market where purchasers who had inherited the sets found they were able to complete and enlarge them with eBay’s assistance.

Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.

Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.

Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.