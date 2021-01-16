A century-old pendant has history; Flintstones Band toy still rocks: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: I have inherited some antique jewelry left to my late mother by her childhood best friend. One of the pieces is a yellow gold pendant decorated with an oval shape black onyx star. Described by Mother as an “Eastern Star Pendant,” I believe it is associated with a women’s organization and hope you can provide information about it and its possible worth. — P.G., Asbury Park
Answer: The bracelet you describe is one worn by members of the Order of the Eastern Star, the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong.
Initially, women’s membership was open to only those 18 years and older who were wives, sisters, daughters, mothers or widows of a Master Mason. However, other relatives can now become members.
Founded by Dr. Rob Morris during the late 1800s, the stated purposes of the Order are charity, truth and loving kindness.
Recent prices paid for a number of pieces like your cameo, art deco-style yellow gold and onyx Eastern Star pendant range from $67 to $200.
Question: Many years ago, my then young son became a Flintstones fan and for some time he requested Flintstones toys as presents when birthdays and other special occasions occurred. I recently sold my home and with my son’s permission am selling one duplicate toy at my garage sale. We will appreciate any information you can provide about Flintstones toys and the worth of the “Fred Flinstone’s Bedrock Band” toy. — G.S., Stone Harbor
Answer: The Flintstones, an American animated sitcom produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions, took place in a comical Stone Age setting in which the Flintstone family’s adventures and friendships played out once a week during the 1960s.
Originally broadcasted by ABC, it was one of the first prime-time television animated series and for three decades was the most successful, longest running network animated TV series.
Later films and subsequent TV presentations continued to amuse fans who enjoyed watching the antics of the Rubble family living a modern life with friends and relatives in a comical stone-age setting.
Your son’s vintage 1962 battery-operated Fred Flintstone’s Bedrock Band featuring Fred, Barney, Wilma, Betty, Dino and Bam-Bam characters was made in Japan.
Lately, one of the bands in excellent condition with no signs of wear or play sold for $330.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
