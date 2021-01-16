A century-old pendant has history; Flintstones Band toy still rocks: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: I have inherited some antique jewelry left to my late mother by her childhood best friend. One of the pieces is a yellow gold pendant decorated with an oval shape black onyx star. Described by Mother as an “Eastern Star Pendant,” I believe it is associated with a women’s organization and hope you can provide information about it and its possible worth. — P.G., Asbury Park

Answer: The bracelet you describe is one worn by members of the Order of the Eastern Star, the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong.

Initially, women’s membership was open to only those 18 years and older who were wives, sisters, daughters, mothers or widows of a Master Mason. However, other relatives can now become members.

Founded by Dr. Rob Morris during the late 1800s, the stated purposes of the Order are charity, truth and loving kindness.

Recent prices paid for a number of pieces like your cameo, art deco-style yellow gold and onyx Eastern Star pendant range from $67 to $200.