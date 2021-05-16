You don't have to join a gym to be physically active: Dr. Nina

People often share with me that when they think of impactful “exercise,” they think of a gym, workout machines, regular and rigorous routines, along with trainers and at least an hour dedicated several times a week. And while there are benefits that can come from having a gym membership, you don’t need to head to a gym to be physically active.

There are plenty of ways to get great exercise — to get and stay fit — that coincide with your daily lifestyle and goals.

Dr. Nina’s What You Need to Know: About Being Physically Active

The distinctions of physical activity, exercise and fitness provides a clearer foundation for managing them:

Physical activity refers to any movement produced by skeletal muscles that uses energy.

Exercise is planned physical activity that is structured, repetitive and intentional movement intended to improve of maintain physical fitness.

Physical fitness is the outcome of physical activity and is a measurable state (i.e., strength or endurance).