Tips to keep safe while enjoying serious summer water fun: Dr. Nina

With the summer upon us, friends, families and children get excited about swimming and other water activities, and we must be mindful and prepare ourselves for water safety.
Did you know that drownings rank fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the U.S. of all ages? And that drowning remains the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for children 14 and younger? Water-related injuries spike during the summer with far too many debilitating incidents.
All bodies of water, whether a pool, river, lake, ocean, or hot tub, even the water’s edge, hold the possibility of good summer experiences as long as you add your undivided attention to safety. Anyone, any age, can drown or have a submersion injury, including expert swimmers and nonswimmers. The ever-present reality is that aquatic activities always carry a drowning risk, and no one, no matter how skilled or experienced, is immune.
Safety tips
1. Supervision: Keep an undistracted, watchful eye on both children and adults at all times when near water. Drowning can occur in a matter of seconds.
Avoid potentially deadly distractions: conversation with someone, eating, talking on the phone/texting/social media, or reading.
NEVER leave a young child alone, even for a moment, in any area with water, even to just run to the bathroom. And don’t rely on an older sibling to supervise an infant when bathing.
“Touch supervision” is recommended for younger kids, meaning the supervising adult is close enough to reach the child at all times. Children can drown in just a few inches of water!
During large gatherings, assign an adult and a backup to keep an eye on children and adults in and near the water at all times.
Don’t rely on life jackets, floaties, or pool toys as water safety — supervision is necessary!
Make sure children and teens understand it is safer to only swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards or adults.
2. Learn how to swim. Although advanced swimming lessons cannot “drown-proof” anyone, research shows that formal lessons can protect by teaching water safety and swimming skills.
3. Never swim alone. Always swim with lifeguards and/or water watchers present or use the “buddy system.” Even for children/adults who are competent swimmers, this ensures extra safety.
4. Learn CPR. Data show that when CPR is performed by bystanders on potential drowning victims, lives are saved and outcomes improved. Seconds count: The quicker it is started, the better the outcome. Free CPR training may be offered by your local hospital, fire department and various organizations.
5. Never drink alcoholic beverages while swimming or engaging in recreational aquatic activities — or while supervising water activities.
6. Avoid breath-holding games. Make sure children understand holding their breath for long periods of time before or while swimming is dangerous and can cause them to pass out and/or drown.
7. Know what the surf/beach conditions are and check for warning flags and danger signs; swim away from piers and pilings (waves can crash you into them). If caught in a current, avoid fighting or swimming against it — you can make it back to the shore by gradually swimming away from it.
8. Refrain from horseplay such as pushing, dunking, hanging on someone or allowing anyone to hang on to you while in the water or on a diving board or slide
Spotting danger
Drowning doesn’t happen as depicted on television with cries for help, splashing. It presents with:
Silence — cannot call for help because they can’t catch a breath
Stillness — they are often nearly paralyzed in one position while they are struggling to surface or breathe; sometimes they may flail their arms
Facing downward — hair may be obstructing their face
Unresponsive — dazed or spaced out
Take action
1. Get help immediately! Call or tell someone to call 9-1-1. If there’s a lifeguard, alert them.
2. If alone, remove the person from the water and place them on their back. Experts recommend approaching the person drowning from the back so they don’t grab and pull you under. If the water has currents, wear a life jacket.
3. Check vital signs — check for breathing by placing your ear next to the person’s mouth and nose, look to see if their chest is moving. If not breathing, check their pulse (for 10 seconds). If there’s no pulse, start CPR. In the time it takes for paramedics to arrive, your CPR skills could save someone’s life.
Water activities are fun, keep the body active and healthy and are a great way to spend time with family and friends. Stay hydrated, put that sunscreen on — enjoy and stay safe!
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.