Tips to keep safe while enjoying serious summer water fun: Dr. Nina

With the summer upon us, friends, families and children get excited about swimming and other water activities, and we must be mindful and prepare ourselves for water safety.

Did you know that drownings rank fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the U.S. of all ages? And that drowning remains the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for children 14 and younger? Water-related injuries spike during the summer with far too many debilitating incidents.

All bodies of water, whether a pool, river, lake, ocean, or hot tub, even the water’s edge, hold the possibility of good summer experiences as long as you add your undivided attention to safety. Anyone, any age, can drown or have a submersion injury, including expert swimmers and nonswimmers. The ever-present reality is that aquatic activities always carry a drowning risk, and no one, no matter how skilled or experienced, is immune.

Safety tips

1. Supervision: Keep an undistracted, watchful eye on both children and adults at all times when near water. Drowning can occur in a matter of seconds.

Avoid potentially deadly distractions: conversation with someone, eating, talking on the phone/texting/social media, or reading.