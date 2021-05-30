Some important steps to help you prevent skin cancer

• Babies under 6 months should never be exposed to direct sunlight. Cover their skin, including arms and legs with protective clothing. Pediatricians don’t recommend using sunscreen or sunblock on babies. For children over 6 months of age, taking sun protective measures can prevent skin cancers from developing later in life.

About sunblock: SPF is Your BFF

• Select a “broad spectrum” product to protect against UVA and UVB light with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30. This number describes the effectiveness against UVB rays which are responsible for skin burns. Currently, a rating system for UVA light, responsible for skin aging, doesn’t exist.

• Apply 1-2 ounces to the entire body (6-10 teaspoons), generously! If the layer of sunblock is too thin, it cannot protect you.

• There are two types of sunscreens: organic (“chemical”) and inorganic (“physical”). Both protect you from sun damage, just in different ways. Chemical absorbers (oxybenzone, avobenzone, homosalate, oxtinoxate) absorb UV rays so that your skin doesn’t absorb them. Apply 30 minutes before going outside. Physical blockers (titanium dioxide, zinc oxide) create a physical barrier between your skin and the UV rays — working immediately.