Social jet lag and your health — Dr. Nina Radcliff

Social jet lag, or what health experts term as your “social” obligations and commitments in your life with family, friends, work and all the other events (including projects to shifts in sleep routines as a result of an unprecedented pandemic) can dictate when you sleep and when you wake up.

And it may not sync with your body’s internal clock.

Facts are that staying up late on weekends, sleeping in on Sundays, and then waking up early on the weekdays puts your body in a state of chronic fatigue. This puts you at risk of all sorts of health challenges.

Sleep patterns

Following a regular, consistent sleep schedule is best for your health. But, yes, there are commitments and demands in life that cause havoc with consistent routines and make consistent, regular sleep habits a challenge.