Social jet lag and your health — Dr. Nina Radcliff

Social jet lag, or what health experts term as your “social” obligations and commitments in your life with family, friends, work and all the other events (including projects to shifts in sleep routines as a result of an unprecedented pandemic) can dictate when you sleep and when you wake up.
And it may not sync with your body’s internal clock.
Facts are that staying up late on weekends, sleeping in on Sundays, and then waking up early on the weekdays puts your body in a state of chronic fatigue. This puts you at risk of all sorts of health challenges.
Sleep patterns
Following a regular, consistent sleep schedule is best for your health. But, yes, there are commitments and demands in life that cause havoc with consistent routines and make consistent, regular sleep habits a challenge.
Sleep routine commitments can be a slippery slope. Weekends may seem like a perfect opportunity to enjoy a late night catching up and unwinding with family or enjoying a good movie that goes well past regular bed time. After all, you can sleep in the next morning and still get your recommended eight hours — maybe even a few extra hours for the sleep debt you may have accumulated during the week, right? You feel you are in your natural zone. But come Sunday night or Monday morning, your body and mind are experiencing sleep deprivation.
So, if your standard wake-up time during the week is 6 a.m., for example, and you don’t wake up until 9 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, then you’ve effectively crossed a few time zones. You now have a form of jet lag interrupting the regularity and consistency of your sleep.
And during this COVID-19 pandemic, many across all age groups are experiencing changes to their sleep and wake schedules. Any shift of regular normal routines can perpetrate social jet lag. Instead of being up during the day and sleeping at night, people are working, studying, doing things, and sleeping whenever — sending their circadian rhythm all out of whack.
The consequences
Studies show that inconsistent or irregular sleep patterns have major health consequences — draining your mental abilities and putting your physical health at risk. Like “jet lag” that’s experienced from traveling across time zones, “social jet lag” can cause daytime fatigue, an unwell feeling, difficulty staying alert and gastrointestinal problems. It can also have long-term effects, including memory issues, mood changes, weakened immunity, high blood pressure, trouble with thinking/concentration, increased risk for diabetes and heart disease, weight gain, decreased sex drive, and balance issues. The regularity of your sleep schedule is as important as the number of hours you get.
Prevention and management
• Keep your sleep and awake time on weekends within an hour.
• For those afflicted by “covidsomnia,” create a schedule and abide by it as much as possible. This pandemic has created stress, anxiety and depression on many levels that can interfere with consistent sleep. However, a lack of sleep can cause and worsen stress, anxiety and depression.
• Napping strategically. To make up for a sleep debt after a night of poor sleep or a harrowing week, take a 20- to 30-minute nap after lunch (bodies tend to have a melatonin release and often feel drowsy — making it a good time to get a short and sweet nap). Avoid long naps or naps too close to bedtime. They can make you feel groggy or prevent you from falling asleep at night.
• Open window coverings when you wake up. As your retinas sense light, it decreases melatonin (a sleep hormone) production and helps you “perk up.” (A good accompaniment to that morning coffee/tea). Try to get plenty of sunshine during the day.
• Restrict electronics an hour before bedtime. Our retinas don’t discriminate. Your television, laptop, smartphone or tablet can suppress melatonin production and prevent you from falling asleep.
• Exercise. Although we don’t completely understand the “how,” we know that physical activity increases the amount of deep sleep we get. Deep sleep is important to our mind and body feeling rejuvenated.
• Limit caffeine after a certain time. Caffeine takes several hours to be cleared from the body: on average, 5 hours to clear it halfway and about 10 to 15 hours to completely clear it.
• Alcohol moderation. Research shows that while alcohol may bring on sleepiness, it actually disrupts sleep, causing insomnia by interfering with the body’s system for regulating sleep consistency and duration.
Stay vigilant to getting a good amount of sleep nightly while consistently going to bed and getting up at the same time each day. It’s essential for your body and mind to recuperate, recharge, and help you to remain healthy and stave off diseases.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.