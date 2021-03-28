Resentment and its impact on your health — Dr. Nina Radcliff

Closely related to anger and bitterness, resentment is a negative emotional reaction to being mistreated. When related feelings of disappointment and frustration become too overwhelming, they can contribute to resentment. Trust is broken and all of this can usher in a range of negative emotions from ill-feelings and dislike to animosity, disdain or even hatred toward something or someone who has mistreated or wronged you. And while resentment can start out small, the related offense can burrow its way into the heart and mind.

And while a resentful response is understandable, it’s also dangerous. Like baggage, resentment can weigh you down. And when it comes to health, resentment can weaken your immune system while increasing stress and anxiety and the risk of heart disease, hypertension, stroke, cancer, alcoholism, drug addiction, compulsive behavior, weight gain, mood swings, depression and burnout, and it’s been linked to a shortened lifespan. In close relationships, resentment destroys trust and intimacy, fuels power struggles or persistent passive aggression and eventually leads to contempt and detachment.

About resentment and your health