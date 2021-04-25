Pandemic worries keep Amercans up at night

According to new studies, insomnia has soared in this past year and almost 60% of Americans are now experiencing COVID-related insomnia. It's no surprise that one of the studies from the American Academy of Sleep Science reveals online searches for “insomnia” has spiked. People are seeking to understand how lack of sleep or interrupted sleep is impacting their health and wellbeing as they also look for healthy, practical solutions.

Insomnia is defined as an inadequate quantity or quality of sleep that interferes with normal daytime functioning. For some, insomnia means difficulty in falling asleep, for others it's difficulty in maintaining sleep, and for still others, it's early awakening. If this sounds like you, you’re not alone. The rate of insomnia in the U.S. has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic began, in all age groups.

There’s no substitute for sufficient sleep. It’s foundational to your health and well-being. The lack of sleep undermines the quality of your life, making you more vulnerable to illness and other significant health concerns. Here are good expert tips on actions you can take to gain control of your sleep patterns for the recuperative — and redemptive — quality sleep you need.

ABOUT RESTORING RESTFUL SLEEP