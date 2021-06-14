Helpful ways to prevent, delay Alzheimer's: Dr. Nina

June marks the official Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, started by the Alzheimer’s Association.
While awareness surrounding Alzheimer’s and dementia is increasing, there are some statistics and facts that may surprise you.
Some facts about Alzheimer’s dementia:
Affects over 5 million Americans and is expected to reach 13.9 million in 2060.
Is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.
Is a life-changing experience for caretakers and can also affect their health and well-being.
Risk can be significantly decreased with lifestyle changes, starting today.
Alzheimer’s dementia is the most common cause of dementia. Dementia describes a group of symptoms that occur when nerve cells in our brain die or no longer function normally. Because our brain is responsible for thinking, memory, mood and everything from walking, chewing food and dressing ourselves, every single one of these functions can become affected.
As we age, our brains change, but Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are not an inevitable or normal part of aging. In fact, up to 40% of dementia cases may be prevented or delayed. Experts explain the best strategy to prevent or delay it is a combination of measures to keep your brain healthy and your body fit.
Regular exercise can decrease your risk for developing Alzheimer’s dementia, as well as slowing down further deterioration in those who already have it. In addition to decreasing risk factors for Alzheimer’s such as depression and being overweight, researchers have found that exercise improves blood flow to the brain as well as increases chemicals that protect it.
Some tips: start with an activity you enjoy such as walking, swimming laps, bicycling, playing tennis or gardening; be active throughout the day; or make it a group activity with family and friends.
Healthy eating patterns are associated with cognitive benefits. “Brain and heart healthy” eating plans like the Mediterranean and DASH can provide the right balance of vitamins, nutrients, fiber and antioxidants while avoiding saturated fats, sugar and refined carbohydrates. Commit to eating plenty of fruit and veggies, nuts, beans, whole grains and omega-3 fatty acids (which are believed to reduce beta-amyloid plaques that contribute to Alzheimer’s dementia).
Stay mentally and socially active. People who do so have been shown to maintain sharper thinking skills and a decreased risk for developing Alzheimer’s. Engaging in mentally stimulating activities such as reading, writing, studying and playing games — even socializing — can improve brain health while helping to prevent beta-amyloid deposits, the destructive proteins that have become the hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
Get quality sleep. There’s growing evidence that a lack of regular, quality sleep increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists say that’s because during deep sleep, the brain removes toxins associated with Alzheimer’s. Research has shown that even young and middle-aged adults who don’t sleep well increase their risk for developing Alzheimer’s down the road — decades later. Quality sleep allows our brains to rest and rejuvenate and experts explain deep sleep helps protect you against amyloid buildup in the brain. Aim for 8 hours of sleep; going to bed and awakening at the same time daily, including weekends. Watch caffeine intake, create calming bedtime rituals. Keep quality sleep a priority.
Poor brain health is more serious than you think. Smoking and heavy alcohol consumption have been linked to higher rates of Alzheimer’s dementia. Additionally, traumatic brain injury can change the chemistry of the brain, including protein abnormalities, that are linked with Alzheimer’s.
Relieve your stress. Chronic stress is caustic to our brain cells. Identify your triggers and take time and renew your mind. Meditation has been shown to reduce the production of stress hormones (e.g., cortisol) and can have neuroprotective effects that help support the survival of existing neurons and to encourage the growth and differentiation of new neurons (a process known as neurogenesis) and of synapses. Take time to unplug/meditate or engage in activities such as yoga, quiet time or renewal time in the great outdoors.
Resilience is the ability to spring back from hardship. With Alzheimer’s research, resilience has a specific meaning. It applies to people who live into old age without apparent symptoms of dementia but are later found, at autopsy, to have brains with high burden of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. They’re people who would be expected, by all measures, to develop the cognitive changes of dementia but never do. This calls for a wider vision of resilience, one with relevance to the well-being of millions affected in some way by neurodegenerative disease.
Find creative ways to carve out pockets of time to take breaks, manage stress, connect with your trusted sources, enjoy a hobby and friends, eat well, exercise, and get that deep sleep! The choices you make today, will be the life you live tomorrow.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.