Helpful ways to prevent, delay Alzheimer's: Dr. Nina

Get quality sleep. There’s growing evidence that a lack of regular, quality sleep increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Scientists say that’s because during deep sleep, the brain removes toxins associated with Alzheimer’s. Research has shown that even young and middle-aged adults who don’t sleep well increase their risk for developing Alzheimer’s down the road — decades later. Quality sleep allows our brains to rest and rejuvenate and experts explain deep sleep helps protect you against amyloid buildup in the brain. Aim for 8 hours of sleep; going to bed and awakening at the same time daily, including weekends. Watch caffeine intake, create calming bedtime rituals. Keep quality sleep a priority.

Poor brain health is more serious than you think. Smoking and heavy alcohol consumption have been linked to higher rates of Alzheimer’s dementia. Additionally, traumatic brain injury can change the chemistry of the brain, including protein abnormalities, that are linked with Alzheimer’s.