COVID-19 symptoms may last for months — Dr. Nina Radcliff

There’s no test to check for post-COVID symptoms and until more is confirmed through research, a doctor needs to closely monitor you or your loved ones who have had COVID-19 to see how organs are functioning after recovery, while also monitoring and caring for any long-hauler symptoms that might arise.

Long COVID prevention: Along with COVID-19 infection concerns, potentially long-lasting problems from COVID-19 underscore the importance of reducing the spread of the disease by following precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and keeping hands clean. And plan to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated provides a high efficacy against getting sick from COVID-19. Too, more studies are underway to know how vaccines protect against long COVID.

Youth COVID long-haulers: Currently there is not as much data as there is with adults. To date, in youth, the most well-known of related COVID complications is called “multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children,” or MIS-C. Symptoms — which include high fever, a skin rash and stomach pain — can appear up to a month after getting COVID. Health experts are reporting increasingly hearing of children seeking help for different complications, such as fatigue, shortness of breath and loss of smell, that don’t go away.