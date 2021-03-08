COVID-19 symptoms may last for months — Dr. Nina Radcliff

After one year, knowledge of COVID-19 continues to grow in meaningful and substantial terms, but more information is still needed, as there remains many unknowns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is implementing wide testing on COVID-19, and one area they are actively working to learn more about is the whole range of short- and long-term health effects associated with COVID-19.
We are learning more and more that people who were infected can have consequences for many months after. This has been referred to as: Long COVID, long-haulers or Post-COVID-19 Syndrome.
About Long COVID-19
There are many ways the COVID-19 infection can affect someone’s health — and not every case ends in recovery or death. While most people with COVID-19 recover and return to normal health, some patients can have symptoms that can last for weeks or even months after recovery. Even people who are not hospitalized or faced mild illness can experience persistent or late symptoms.
A recent study found that nearly one-third of people with COVID-19 had lingering symptoms that lasted, on average, 6 months after the infection onset. And long-haulers can experience lingering symptoms that may be as bad or worse than their initial virus symptoms.
Long COVID symptoms vary from person to person but may include:
• Fatigue — Constant fatigue was cited as a problem for more than 97% of long-haulers who logged their symptoms in a COVID Systems Study app)
• Intermittent headaches — 91% reported in the study
• Shortness of breath
• Coughing
• Joint pain
• Chest pain
Other reported long-term symptoms include:
• Difficulty with thinking and concentration, sometimes referred to as “brain fog”
• Depression
• Muscle pain
• Headache
• Intermittent fever
• Fast-beating or pounding heart, known as heart palpitations
More serious long-term complications appear to be less common but have been reported. These have been noted to affect different organ systems in the body – including:
• Cardiovascular: inflammation of the heart muscle
• Respiratory: lung function abnormalities
• Renal: acute kidney injury
• Dermatologic: rash, hair loss
• Neurological: smell and taste problems, sleep issues, difficulty with concentration, memory problems
• Psychiatric: depression, anxiety, changes in mood
The long-term implication of these effects is not yet known. The CDC is actively investigating and providing updates as new information emerges.
Who’s at risk: While there are unknowns about long COVID, initial findings are that people older in age or with serious medical conditions appear to be at greater risk, possibly due to the damage to major organs. However, studies also report lingering effects in people who were asymptomatic or young or had no pre-existing conditions. And, too, about 1 in every 3 who experienced only a mild COVID-19 illness went on to have long COVID. Additionally, while statistics indicate that children have largely been spared from the worst effects of COVID, doctors are reporting the emergence of downstream complications that mimic what’s seen in adult long-haulers.
Treatment: Talk to your doctor about any lingering symptoms from COVID. While there is currently no cure for long COVID symptoms, treatments aimed at improving individual symptoms can help improve your health if you still experience symptoms long after your initial COVID diagnosis.
Early observational reports suggest vaccinating people suffering from long COVID could improve their persistent symptoms. Patients have reported dramatic improvements after receiving a vaccine shot). However, while potentially important observations, these are just anecdotes, and systematic studies are needed. And studies are underway.
There’s no test to check for post-COVID symptoms and until more is confirmed through research, a doctor needs to closely monitor you or your loved ones who have had COVID-19 to see how organs are functioning after recovery, while also monitoring and caring for any long-hauler symptoms that might arise.
Long COVID prevention: Along with COVID-19 infection concerns, potentially long-lasting problems from COVID-19 underscore the importance of reducing the spread of the disease by following precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and keeping hands clean. And plan to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated provides a high efficacy against getting sick from COVID-19. Too, more studies are underway to know how vaccines protect against long COVID.
Youth COVID long-haulers: Currently there is not as much data as there is with adults. To date, in youth, the most well-known of related COVID complications is called “multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children,” or MIS-C. Symptoms — which include high fever, a skin rash and stomach pain — can appear up to a month after getting COVID. Health experts are reporting increasingly hearing of children seeking help for different complications, such as fatigue, shortness of breath and loss of smell, that don’t go away.
Be pro-active, talk to your doctor — don’t just sit back if you are experiencing effects of COVID-19 lingering longer after the infection fades.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.