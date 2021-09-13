Amazon's treatment of pregnant workers targeted by US senators

Kelly Nantel, an Amazon representative, said in a statement that “we work hard to provide a safe and supportive environment for everyone. While we know we’re not perfect, the anecdotes mentioned in this letter aren’t accurate.”

The senators cited two cases in which employees complained about their treatment at Amazon facilities while pregnant.

Michelle Posey, an Amazon employee in Oklahoma City, filed an EEOC complaint last year alleging denied requests to transfer to a different position during her pregnancy, punishment for pregnancy-related absences and unauthorized contact with her doctor.

Patty Hernandez, a former Amazon employee in California, alleged in July that she was denied lighter duties during her pregnancy when she submitted a request along with a doctors note.

Nantel said that Hernandez never responded to company requests to discuss accommodations and resigned. Nantel said that Amazon made several arrangements for Posey, including approved medical leave, and that “we strongly dispute the allegations that she was discriminated against in any way.”

The senators said records show that Amazon routinely places injured workers unable to perform their regular job functions on light duty. In light of that treatment, “Amazon is obliged to provide equivalent modifications to similarly impaired pregnant employees who request them,” the senators said.