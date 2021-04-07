Franny the Shopaholic: Trying to find Cape Gourmet Horseradish and a pizza stone

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find Cape Gourmet Horseradish (hot). They used to have it at ShopRite in Somers Point in the cold section near the seafood. I asked about it, but no one seems to know why it’s missing. I tried the Acme in Ventnor also. I also tried emailing and a letter to the company but no answer. Please not too far I can’t get around that much. Thanks, never miss your column. — Nancy, Atlantic City

Dear Nancy: Sadly the only place I could find it was in Philadelphia at The Fresh Grocer. The store’s phone number is 215-5468-1550. Perhaps the store manager, Tom Hepp, can mail it to you. Try also calling Cape Gourmet, which is located in Randolph, Morris County, at 862-397-3178. I am sure if any of our readers see it, they will write in.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a deal on a pizza stone for me. — Anita P., Mays Landing

Dear Anita: This week at Boscov’s they have a Kitchenworks 15-inch round Pizza Stone Set on sale for $9.99.