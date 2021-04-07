Franny the Shopaholic: Trying to find Cape Gourmet Horseradish and a pizza stone

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find Cape Gourmet Horseradish (hot). They used to have it at ShopRite in Somers Point in the cold section near the seafood. I asked about it, but no one seems to know why it’s missing. I tried the Acme in Ventnor also. I also tried emailing and a letter to the company but no answer. Please not too far I can’t get around that much. Thanks, never miss your column. — Nancy, Atlantic City
Dear Nancy: Sadly the only place I could find it was in Philadelphia at The Fresh Grocer. The store’s phone number is 215-5468-1550. Perhaps the store manager, Tom Hepp, can mail it to you. Try also calling Cape Gourmet, which is located in Randolph, Morris County, at 862-397-3178. I am sure if any of our readers see it, they will write in.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a deal on a pizza stone for me. — Anita P., Mays Landing
Dear Anita: This week at Boscov’s they have a Kitchenworks 15-inch round Pizza Stone Set on sale for $9.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a small sink in my apartment. My friend said they sell something she saw once in a magazine that rolls over your sink to drain dishes and silverware. Can you find one? — Chrissie M., Wildwood
Dear Chrissie: Lakeside.com sells a Roll-Up Over-the-Sink Dish Rack for $12.99. You can call 847-444-3150 to order it or go to their website. I am sure there will be a shipping charge involved, but it looks like what you were asking for. I emailed you the link.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Fisherman’s Net fresh Atlantic salmon: $6.99 per pound.
• Doritos, Smartfood or Ruffles: $1.99 when you buy 3.
• Starbucks 12 ounce coffee: $5.99 each when you buy 3.
• Edy’s 48 ounce ice cream: Buy one get one free.
• Botticelli 50.7 olive oil: $9.99.
• Celeste pot pies or pizza: $1.
• Celentano pasta line: half price.
• Mrs. Edward’s Creme Pies: $5.99.
• 9-foot patio umbrella: $39.99.
• Colgate toothpaste or toothbrush: $1.
• Mennen’s Lady’s or Men’s Speed Stick: $1.
• Crest White toothpaste: 99 cents. Limit one offer.
• Pantene 12 to 12.6 ounce shampoo or conditioner: Three for $7. Limit one offer.
• Planters 33 to 34 ounce cashews or mixed nuts: $10.99. Limit one offer.
* with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
• Red peppers: 99 cents per pound.
• BelGioloso fresh mozzarella log: half price.
• Paperbird Premium 12 pack bath tissue: $3.99.
• Bowl & Basket one gallon canola or vegetable oil: $3.99.
• Revlon eye cosmetics: 25% off.
• Bowl & Basket 24.2 to 30.5 ounce coffee: $2.99.
• Maxwell House 10.5 to 15.3 ounce coffee: $1.99.
• Melitta 100-count #4 coffee filters: $2.99.
• Lay’s potato chips: Two for $3. Limit one offer.
• Ajax or Dynamo 60 ounce laundry detergent: Three for $3. Limit one offer.
• Martinson 90-count K-cups: $9.99. Limit four.
* with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Tide Simply laundry detergent is $1.94 at CVS with coupon in the store app. Gevalia, Folgers or McCafe 12-count K-cups are $4.99 each.
• Boscov’s chocolates by Asher are $16.99 per pound, and the sugar-free chocolates are $18.99 per pound. A three-piece set of cast iron skillets is $19.99.
• Ace Hardware has a Mobile Hose Reel Cart on sale for $29.99.
• Clover Valley 32 pack of bottled water is two cases for $6 at Dollar General. On April 10 spend $25 and get $5 off.
• All summer toys are 40% off at Hobby Lobby.
• Get Nescafe Classic 7-ounce instant coffee for $5.49 at Walgreens. Taster’s Choice 7-ounce coffee is $6.99. Oscar Mayer one pound bacon is two for $8.
• An HDX one gallon pump sprayer is on sale for $9.97 at Home Depot.
• A Sterlite 3-drawer tower is on sale for $16 at Family Dollar. On April 10 spend $25 and get $5 off.
• Garden Decor, Planters and supplies are half price at Rite Aid.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
