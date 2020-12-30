Franny The Shopaholic: Readers ask for clothing rack, scale, hall tree bench

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Running out of closet space, in need of a clothing rack for my spare room. Nothing fancy. — Frank J.

Dear Frank: This week at Aldi they have an Easy Home 2-tier rolling garment rack for $12.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any deals on a Weight Watchers scale? Must be Weight Watchers. Thank you. — Justine K., Cape May Court House

Dear Justine: This week at Target the Weight Watchers clear glass scale is $22, or get 10% off any other of their Weight Watchers scales.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a studio apartment. I need a bench and coat rack combo. Any color is good. No more than 3 feet wide. — Donna Williams

Dear Donna: Big Lots has a wood and metal four-hook hall tree with a seat and a space to put shoes or boots under the seat on sale for $79.99. The dimensions are 31.69 inches long, 15.96 inches wide and 67.72 inches high.

Steals of the Week

Acme

• 2-pound bag of extra jumbo 16 to 20 count shrimp: $13.98.