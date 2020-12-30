 Skip to main content
Franny The Shopaholic: Readers ask for clothing rack, scale, hall tree bench
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Running out of closet space, in need of a clothing rack for my spare room. Nothing fancy. — Frank J.

Dear Frank: This week at Aldi they have an Easy Home 2-tier rolling garment rack for $12.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any deals on a Weight Watchers scale? Must be Weight Watchers. Thank you. — Justine K., Cape May Court House

Dear Justine: This week at Target the Weight Watchers clear glass scale is $22, or get 10% off any other of their Weight Watchers scales.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a studio apartment. I need a bench and coat rack combo. Any color is good. No more than 3 feet wide. — Donna Williams

Dear Donna: Big Lots has a wood and metal four-hook hall tree with a seat and a space to put shoes or boots under the seat on sale for $79.99. The dimensions are 31.69 inches long, 15.96 inches wide and 67.72 inches high.

Steals of the Week

Acme

• 2-pound bag of extra jumbo 16 to 20 count shrimp: $13.98.

• 2-pound bag of extra jumbo 16 to 20 count Red Argentine shrimp: $15.98.

• Boneless chicken breast value pack: $1.99 per pound.

• Large snow crab clusters: $9.99 per pound.

• Signature Farms seven-count bag of avocados: $2.50.

• Galbani 32-ounce ricotta cheese: $3.99.

• Eastern Cove 1-pound can of lump crab meat: $9.99. Limit one.

• Red seedless grapes: 88 cents per pound. Limit 3 pounds.

• Boneless or bone-in pork loin roasts: $1.36 per pound. Limit one.

*with your Acme digital coupon.

Aldi

• Family pack of boneless skinless chicken thighs: $1.69 per pound.

• Large Hass avocados: 69 cents.

• Green grapes: $1.39 per pound.

• Fremont Fish Market 1-pound shrimp ring: $6.99.

• Huntington Home wreath storage 30-inch bag: $6.99.

• Crofton 20-piece meal prep containers: $4.99.

ShopRite

• Porterhouse or T-Bone steak: $5.99 per pound.

• ShopRite Italian sausage family packs: $1.99 per pound.

• Crest 4.6 ounce toothpaste: 99 cents.

• Deli sliced glen rock domestic ham or ShopRite American cheese: $3.99 per pound.

• Wise potato chips: half price.

• DiGiorno 17.2 to 31.5 ounce pizza: $1.99. Limit four.

• Mr. & Mrs. T Drink Mixers: 99 cents. Limit four.

• Pert Plus 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner: $1.49. Limit one.

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

• XBox gift cards are 15% off at Dollar General. Maxwell House 24.5 to 30.6 ounce coffee is $6. Buy two and save an additional $2, making each can $5.

• Spend $100 at Target on diapers and wipes and get a free $20 gift card. Use the $3, $2 and 50 cent coupons for Pampers from Sunday’s Press, along with a $3 coupon off Luvs.

• Until tomorrow at Home Depot get a Kidde Code 1 battery operated smoke and carbon monoxide alarm for $29.97.

• Folgers 22.6 to 25.01 ounce coffee is $5.50 at Family Dollar.

• All 12-pack can soda is three for $9.99 at Walgreens.

• CVS Health, Nature’s Bounty and Sundown vitamins are buy one get one free at CVS.

• Earn $15 BonusCash when you spend $50 in store or online at Rite Aid. Lay’s Stax are two for $2.

• Today is the last day to get assorted storage benches regularly $59.99 for $19.99 at Boscov’s.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.

