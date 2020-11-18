Turkey for two? A rookie's guide to a homemade Thanksgiving

Don’t worry about covering it with foil unless it starts to brown too quickly. Then gently lay the foil on top rather than wrapping it tightly to avoid trapping moisture.

While the breast will probably come with a pre-inserted timer, chances are you won’t know when it pops so rely on a meat thermometer instead. You’ll know it’s done when the juices start to run clear and the meat registers 165 degrees.

“Then let it rest before you carve it,” she said.

When it comes to planning the rest of the menu, registered dietitian Caroline West Passerrello, who teaches at the University of Pittsburgh, suggests restricting your options to things that add value and satisfaction if you have limited resources. Do you really need rolls if there’s mashed potatoes and stuffing?

“Don’t make things you can easily have on other days,” she said.

Moral support

This might be the time to ask Grandma about that recipe you’ve always wanted to learn to make. For moral support, you could even ask her to cook along with you virtually on Thanksgiving day via Zoom or Facebook Live.