Making people happy is what Fran Coppola does for a living.

Each time customers walk into the Village Sweet Shoppe — a haven of candy, chocolate, nuts and fudge — Coppola sees their smiles and swells with pride.

“People walk in and they say, ‘Oh my God! Look at this! I’m in heaven,’” Coppola enthuses. “Candy makes people feel good.”

She knows what she’s talking about. Her mother, Mary Falcon, owned and operated Falcon Nut and Candy Company in Philadelphia, the largest manufacturer of Easter eggs in the United States, says Coppola proudly.

Coppola, who is 79, remembers helping out at the factory when she was a child.

“I was born and raised in the candy business,” she says. “I remember folding boxes when I was 8 years old.”

At a young age, Coppola learned the value of hard work and perhaps, most importantly, that “candy is the food of the gods,” she says.

The Village Sweet Shoppe, which Coppola owns with her husband and another couple, is located in the Village Green at Historic Smithville. The store was originally a barn that was restored when Fred and Ethel Noyce began building the village in the 1950s.

Coppola took over the candy store in 1990 and simply loves it.

“We’re in a travel atmosphere here,” says Coppola of Smithville Village. “So when people come into the Sweet Shoppe, they’ve been shopping, and they’re excited. I love my little store.”

When you walk into the shop, the first thing you’ll notice is the aroma. “You smell all that wonderful chocolate and roasted nuts,” says Coppola. “When the machine (that roasts the nuts) is running, you’re doomed.”

A riot of candy also greets you. Jars with jelly beans; baskets with chocolate bunnies; dishes with Easter eggs; and containers of hard candy, Gummi bears, Swedish fish, nonpareils and licorice will send your eyes careening around the store.

For some customers, the old-fashioned candy — including ice cubes, satellite wafers, lollipops, flying saucers and wax bottles — evokes feelings of nostalgia.

“People come in and remember the candy they ate at the corner store or when their grandmother used to take them to Smithville,” Coppola says. “They bring in pictures of themselves in front of the candy store when they were little, and now they take pictures of their kids in front of the Sweet Shoppe.”

Nostalgia isn’t the only reason people come to the Sweet Shoppe. Double-dipped, chocolate covered pretzels — the store’s No. 1 seller — motivates even the most abstemious.

Some pretzels are covered in M&Ms, toasted almonds or white and dark chocolate chips. Some are dotted with raspberry buds. Some are covered in shredded coconut. Some have bits of marshmallow. And some are coated in sea salt and drizzled with milk chocolate. All are delicious, Coppola says.

The fudge is just as scrumptious as the pretzels. Fifteen flavors of fudge stock the shelves — from standard vanilla and chocolate to the gourmet chocolate marshmallow and Oreo vanilla caramel.

Moreover, jelly beans and candy sticks in 40 flavors will put you in a delightful sugar coma. There’s even a special kids’ room filled with candy suited just for their tastes. “They love this room,” Coppola says. “Kids are my best customers.”

Candy cigarettes, slime liqueur, bombs, pop rock candy and bubble gum cigars excite the kids, who eagerly select the candy that will keep them revved all day long.

While the assortment of sweet treats is extensive, Coppola prides herself on the special touch each customer enjoys. “Everything that leaves this store looks nice,” she says. “Even if you buy a 50-cent piece of candy, it goes in a little bag with a bow on it. Everything is personal to you.”

This personal touch includes customized gift baskets. “All are geared to the person,” Coppola says. “Even at Easter. We don’t just make a basket. We find out what the person likes, and we make it for them.”

Coppola owns two other stores in the village: a year-round Christmas store and a candle shop. She splits her time among all three stores, and you might see her walking jauntily from one store to the other.

“I love to work,” notes Coppola, who typically puts in 11-hour days, seven days a week. “I don’t play golf or cards. Working is what I do. When you have a store that’s yours, you have a different mentality about work.”

Coppola will turn 80 in July and has no intention of retiring. She is young at heart and is convinced her birth certificate was filled out incorrectly. “I swear they made a mistake,” she laughs.

Vibrant and lively, Coppola feels privileged to sell candy. “It’s a beautiful thing to make people happy,” she says.