Searching for unsweetened grapefruit juice and suitcase rack: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you tell me where to buy unsweetened grapefruit juice. — Joe, Hammonton
Dear Joe: You can get a 52-ounce bottle of Simply Grapefruit at Target for $3.69. Also Ocean Spray makes a 60-ounce bottle of 100% grapefruit juice. Walmart sells it for $2.98. I emailed you the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need help in finding a white suitcase rack for my spare bedroom. Any deals? — Margie Schmidt
Dear Margie: Bed Bath & Beyond has a Bee & Willow Home Luggage Rack for $39.99. Save 20% with one of their coupons, making your cost $32. Wayfair has a Casual Home Folding Wood luggage rack for $27.99 with free shipping if you spend $35.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you find Tresemme Volumen Irresistible Mousse in the blue can? Did they stop making it? — Fran Paul, Long Island, New York
Dear Fran: Walmart.com sells it in the blue lid can for $8.89. The best deal I could find was $19.99 for four cans on Ebay.com. The reason you can not find it is it is not on the Tresemme website in the blue lid can. They must have stopped making it. The only mousse they make now is Extra Hold, Foaming Mousse for Fine Hair and Flawless Curls Mousse. I would go for the four cans on Ebay.com and start looking for another brand. I emailed you the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any deals on a narrow K-cup maker. I have limited counter space in my studio apartment. — Janine T., Wildwood
Dear Janine: This week at Target get a Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker in your choice of four colors on sale for $69.99.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Five garlic bulb sleeve: $1.
• Kellogg's or Quaker cereal (limited assortment): $1.88 when you buy 4.
• Chock Full O'Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $4.99.
• Entenmann's full line: half price.
• Signature Farms 8-ounce spinach, 14-ounce cole slaw, or 12-ounce garden salad: $1.
• Celentano 12- to 24-ounce pasta line: half price.
• Maxwell House 10.5- to 11-ounce coffee: $2.50.
• Signature Cafe flatbread pizza or family-size salads: $5.
• DiGiorno Rising Crust or Croissant Crust Pizza: $3.77. Limit two.*
• Deer Park 24- to 28-count bottled water: Three for $9.*
*with your Acme Digital Coupon
Aldi
• A pint of blueberries: $1.89.
• Green grapes: $1.39 per pound.
• Mangoes: 49 cents.
• Fresh Atlantic salmon: $6.99 per pound.
• Family pack boneless chicken breasts: $1.69 per pound.
• Season's Choice plain or garlic rice cauliflower: $1.49.
• L'Oven fresh spinach or tomato 15-ounce wraps: $1.99.
• Easy Home cordless cyclonic stick vacuum: $79.99.
• Welby ear/forehead or noncontact thermometer: $24.99.
ShopRite
• ShopRite family-pack Italian sausage: $1.99 per pound.
• Pictsweet 8- to 10-ounce frozen vegetables: 99 cents.
• Haas avocados: 79 cents.
• Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.
• Ronzoni pasta: 77 cents.
• Gorton's seafood: 30% off.
• Store-sliced Glen Rock domestic ham: $3.99 per pound.
• French's spicy brown 12-ounce mustard: 89 cents.
• Aquaphor ointment: half price.
• Best's Franks 1-pound king size or bun size: $1.99.* Limit four.*
• Maxwell House 10.5- to 11.5-ounce can: $1.59. Limit four.*
• Classico 24-ounce pasta sauce: Two for $2. Limit one offer.*
• Chock Full O'Nuts 23- to 26-ounce can: $3.99. Limit one.*
• Frito Lay party-size snacks: Three for $7. Must buy three. Limit one offer.*
• Kleenex facial tissues: Four for $4. Must buy four. Limit one offer.*
Tips
• On Saturday, get $5 off your purchase of $25 at Dollar General.
• Get a nine-piece Select by Calphalon space-saving, hard anodized nonstick cookware set on sale for $199.99 at Target.
• For 99 cents get a 40-ounce bottle of Ajax laundry detergent, a 7-ounce bottle of Dawn dish detergent or Complete Home facial tissues at Walgreens.
• Spend $30 on Nature Made vitamins that are buy one, get one free at CVS and get a $10 CVS gift card.
• All Craft Storage is half price at Michaels.
• A Glacier by 30.50-inch-wide bath vanity in white with cultured marble top is on sale for $139 at Home Depot.
• All Allen + Roth wood closet kits are $50 off at Lowes.
• A pair of Interiors by Design sheer curtain panels is $5 at Family Dollar.
