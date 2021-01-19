Searching for unsweetened grapefruit juice and suitcase rack: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you tell me where to buy unsweetened grapefruit juice. — Joe, Hammonton

Dear Joe: You can get a 52-ounce bottle of Simply Grapefruit at Target for $3.69. Also Ocean Spray makes a 60-ounce bottle of 100% grapefruit juice. Walmart sells it for $2.98. I emailed you the links.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need help in finding a white suitcase rack for my spare bedroom. Any deals? — Margie Schmidt

Dear Margie: Bed Bath & Beyond has a Bee & Willow Home Luggage Rack for $39.99. Save 20% with one of their coupons, making your cost $32. Wayfair has a Casual Home Folding Wood luggage rack for $27.99 with free shipping if you spend $35.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you find Tresemme Volumen Irresistible Mousse in the blue can? Did they stop making it? — Fran Paul, Long Island, New York