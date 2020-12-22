Searching for an outdoor night camera and a percolator coffee pot: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have two requests. I need a night camera that I can see into my driveway without detection because someone is continually scratching my car. Also, I am looking for a 2- to 4-cup old-fashioned percolator coffee pot. — Diane

Dear Diane: For the first request, I would suggest a Wyze Camera. You can put it in your window facing your driveway, and disguise it with something, or possibly hang it under an eave outside.

It records any activity and it is only $25.98 at Walmart. You need internet for it to work, that is all. I actually have two at my home. One in my grandson’s crib and one outside facing my driveway for over a year, and they work great.

Regarding your second request, Bed Bath & Beyond sells a Farberware 2 to 4 cup stainless steel electric percolator for $54.99, after a 20% coupon you can get on their website your price would be $44.

Macy’s has it on sale for $49.99 and an additional 15% off with free shipping making it $42.49 and Boscov’s has it on sale for $49.99. If you don’t want electric, I found at Bass Pro Shops a 6 cup (which you don’t have to make 6 cups) Stainless Steel Stovetop Percolator for $29.99.