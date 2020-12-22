Searching for an outdoor night camera and a percolator coffee pot: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have two requests. I need a night camera that I can see into my driveway without detection because someone is continually scratching my car. Also, I am looking for a 2- to 4-cup old-fashioned percolator coffee pot. — Diane
Dear Diane: For the first request, I would suggest a Wyze Camera. You can put it in your window facing your driveway, and disguise it with something, or possibly hang it under an eave outside.
It records any activity and it is only $25.98 at Walmart. You need internet for it to work, that is all. I actually have two at my home. One in my grandson’s crib and one outside facing my driveway for over a year, and they work great.
Regarding your second request, Bed Bath & Beyond sells a Farberware 2 to 4 cup stainless steel electric percolator for $54.99, after a 20% coupon you can get on their website your price would be $44.
Macy’s has it on sale for $49.99 and an additional 15% off with free shipping making it $42.49 and Boscov’s has it on sale for $49.99. If you don’t want electric, I found at Bass Pro Shops a 6 cup (which you don’t have to make 6 cups) Stainless Steel Stovetop Percolator for $29.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any idea where I can get fresh sliced dried beef in northern Cape May County? — Tom Henry
Dear Tom: ShopRite this week has Knauss 3-ounce packaged dried beef on sale for $3.49. I tried calling Westside Market Deli, but their recording said they will not open until the spring. If any of our readers see it, I am sure they will write in.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My girlfriend wants a microwave corn popper, where can I get one? — Christopher L., Vineland
Dear Christopher: This week at Boscov’s get a 3-quart Micro Pop Popcorn Popper regularly $24.99 on sale for $9.99.
Reader tips
Nancy from Atlantic City wrote in to say she could not believe she found Squeeze Parkay Margerine at the Acme in Ventnor.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Capatriti 101-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $10.99.
• Extra large 26- to 30-count shrimp: $19.96 for a 4-pound bag.
• Nabisco Ritz, Wheat Thins, Triscuit’s and Sociables crackers: $1.99.
• Hellmann’s 30-ounce mayonnaise: $2.99. Limit two.
• Tuttorosso tomatoes: $1.
• Campbell’s cream soups: $1.
• Pineapples or cantaloupe: $2 each.
• Jimmy Dean bacon or roll sausage 12- to 16-ounce: $2.99.*
• Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99.*
• Signature Select 4-pound bag of sugar: 99 cents.*
* - with your Acme digital coupon. Limit one offer.
Aldi
• Appleton Farms spiral-sliced half ham: 95 cents per pound.
• Pineapple: $1.29.
• Brussels sprouts: $1.49 per pound.
• Case of PurAqua purified bottled water: $1.69.
• Easy Home fan-forced portable heater: $12.99.
• Bake Shop 40-ounce cheesecake sampler: $9.99.
• Visage King-Size 12-by-24 inch heating pad with four settings and auto off: $14.99.
ShopRite
• Bone-In prime rib roast: $4.79 per pound with the coupon in their circular from Sunday’s Press or their digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.
• Jumbo Dungeness crab clusters: $9.99 per pound.
• Ferrero Rocher 24-piece diamond gift box: Half price at $6.24.
• Five-count bag of avocados: $2.99.
• Bowl & Basket 5-pound bag of flour: 99 cents.
• Bowl & Basket 1-pound butter quarters: $1.88. Limit four.*
• Atlantic Salmon fillet: $5.99 per pound. Limit four pounds.*
• Fresh asparagus: $1.49 per pound. Limit four pounds.*
• Ajax or Dynamo 60-ounce laundry detergent: Three for $3. Limit one offer.*
• Maxwell House 22- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit one.*
* with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Stone Mountain leather handbags priced $79 to $169 are on sale for $39.99 at Boscov’s. Save $10 off a box of 19 piece Godiva Gold Ballotin regularly $29.95 on sale for $19.99.
• Fisher Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Super Surround Batcave playset regularly $149.99 is on sale for $110 at Target.
• Two Folgers 22.6- to 25.1-ounce coffee is $10 at Dollar General. FYI: For you last-minute shoppers, they are open until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
• Manna Vogue 17-ounce double wall stainless steel water bottles are buy one, get one free at Bed Bath and Beyond.
• Get a 12-pack of McCafe or Donut Shop K-Cups for $4.99 at CVS.
• All Play Zone toys are 20% off at Big Lots.
• Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens. A dozen large eggs are $1.29.
• Barbie Color Reveal is $15 at Family Dollar. Mega Mighties Transformers are $10.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com