Need 150 pounds of sugar? Find best deal this week at ShopRite — Franny The Shopaholic
Franny the Shopaholic, by Franny d'Angelo

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My husband, John, is looking for the best sugar prices. He's looking for 10-pound bags. The best he can find is 56 cent per pound at Walmart. He needs 150 pounds. — Mary Ann Grasso, Clarksboro

Dear Mary Ann: ShopRite Bowl & Basket 4-pound bags are $1.74 this week which is 44 cents per pound. John would need 37.5 bags. Walmart.com as of today has a 10 pound bag of Domino sugar for $5.92 which is 58.7 cents per pound, it must have gone up. Have you checked Sams, Costco or BJ's? I am sure if our readers see any better deals, they will write in. What in the world are you making with all that sugar?

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My friend told me to try a product called Aquahydrate for my leg cramps that wake me during the night. — William P.

Dear William: This week at CVS you can buy a gallon of Aquahydrate on sale for $4.99. Both Target and Walmart sell it, but CVS has the best price that I could find.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a small electric heater that looks like an old fashioned black wood stove. Please no $100 ones, I need a deal! — Charlene M., Wildwood

Dear Charlene: Get a Life Pro Heater Stove which heats a medium size room at Ollie's Bargain Outlet for $59.99.

Reader Tips

• Minik11 wrote in to let Georgina Gaughran know to try calling Booth & Williams Books at 844-429-2655 for her Christmas in July book.

• Veronica Singer, of Seaville, wrote in to let Hugh O'Donnell know she donated 2 to 3 dozen new and used canning jars to St. Vincent DePaul thrift shop in Woodbine last week. She said they may still have them.

Steals of the Week

Acme

• Green Giant frozen box vegetables: $1.

• Lancaster Brand beef top round London Broil: $2.99 per pound.

• Snapple 12 pack bottles: Buy one get one free.

• A two pound bag of Extra Jumbo 16-20 count shrimp: $13.98.

• Italian Village full line of frozen pasta: half price.

• Maxwell House 22 to 30.6 ounce coffee: $3.99.*

• Chobani Greek 4.5 to 5.3 ounce yogurts: Ten for $8.*

• Purex 65 to 75 ounce laundry detergent: $2.49.*

*with your Acme digital coupon. Limit one offer.

Aldi

• A pint of blueberries: $1.99.

• Pomegranates: 99 cents each.

• Three pound bag of Pennsylvania Gala apples: $1.69.

• Baker's Corner 2 pound bag of brown sugar or powdered sugar: 95 cents.

• Reggano 24 ounce pasta sauce: 85 cents.

• A Bake Shop 24 ounce pumpkin pie: $3.49.

• Friendly Farms 8 ounce frozen whipped topping or Fit & Active sugar free: 79 cents.

• A 40 ounce 12 slice Sampler Cheesecake: $9.99.

ShopRite

• Maxwell House coffee: $1.99.

• Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.

• ShopRite 3 pound ricotta cheese: $3.99.

• Bowl & Basket 10 to 12 ounce baking chips: 99 cents.

• Post cereals: Three for $5.*

• Haagen-Dazs pints, Talenti Gelato pints, or Blue Bunny Novelties: Three for $6.*

• CellDration Enhanced Mineralized Purified one liter of water: Free.*

• Pepperidge Farm Goldfish: Two for $1.77.*

• Dungeness crab clusters: $8.99 per pound. Limit 6 pounds.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon. Limit one offer.

Tips

• Kids Stuff assorted toys and plush are half price at Rite Aid.

• Victor Allen's 96 count K-cups are $24.88 at Big Lots.

• Quaker, Kellogg's and Cap'n Crunch limited assortment cereals are three for $6 at Dollar General.

• Tide (orange) PODS 12 to 16 count are $3.94 at CVS with the manufacturers coupon in their app.

• Get a Craftsman 12 gallon Wet/Dry Vac regularly $69.99 on sale for $39.99 at Ace Hardware. A 6 foot fold in half molded plastic table is on sale for $29.99.

• An Instant Pot Duo 6 quart 7-in-1 pressure cooker is on sale at Target for $79.99. A Calphalon 1.3 cu.ft. 1000 watt air fryer and mircowave combo is on sale for $99.99.

• A Butterball 5 liter electric turkey fryer is $49.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

• A 40 ounce bottle of Ajax laundry detergent is 99 cents at Walgreens. Folgers 8 ounce instant coffee is $4.99 and the decaf is $5.99.

• A 7 foot Pre-Lit Cashmere pencil tree with 210 lights and 350 tips regularly $139.99 is on sale at Michaels for $59.99.

• Febreeze Air Effects are two for $3 at Family Dollar with your Family Dollar Smart Coupon.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.

