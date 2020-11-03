Need 150 pounds of sugar? Find best deal this week at ShopRite — Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My husband, John, is looking for the best sugar prices. He's looking for 10-pound bags. The best he can find is 56 cent per pound at Walmart. He needs 150 pounds. — Mary Ann Grasso, Clarksboro

Dear Mary Ann: ShopRite Bowl & Basket 4-pound bags are $1.74 this week which is 44 cents per pound. John would need 37.5 bags. Walmart.com as of today has a 10 pound bag of Domino sugar for $5.92 which is 58.7 cents per pound, it must have gone up. Have you checked Sams, Costco or BJ's? I am sure if our readers see any better deals, they will write in. What in the world are you making with all that sugar?

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My friend told me to try a product called Aquahydrate for my leg cramps that wake me during the night. — William P.

Dear William: This week at CVS you can buy a gallon of Aquahydrate on sale for $4.99. Both Target and Walmart sell it, but CVS has the best price that I could find.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a small electric heater that looks like an old fashioned black wood stove. Please no $100 ones, I need a deal! — Charlene M., Wildwood