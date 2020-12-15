Looking ham hocks and a generator for the winter: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: First of all I would like to say that I really enjoy your articles and suggestions. I was wondering if you could help me find a generator in case of an emergency this winter. On sale of course! — Glenn Donahue, Northfield
Dear Glenn: First of all, Thank you. This week at Home Depot they have a special Sportsman 4000/3500 watt gasoline powered Generator with RV Outlet on special for $269. If that is not big enough Harbor Freight has a Predator 9000 watt generator on sale for $649.99. Check in the magazine section of Sunday's Press for the Harbor Freight ad and coupons.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I find ham hocks to be used in a recipe for Pig's Knuckles? — Rick of Cape May
Dear Rick: After talking to the meat department in Rio Grande ShopRite, I was told they sell smoked ham hocks. Hope you wanted smoked ones, if not if there is a local butcher in your area you can probably get them there.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you tell me where I can send my used Christmas cards. I remember you had it one time in your column. — Annette Mahoney
Dear Annette: You can send your recycled cards (except for Hallmark, American Greetings and Disney which they are unable to accept due to copyright laws) to: St. Jude's Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude's Street, Boulder City, NV 89005
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a real crystal set of Rosary Beads for my girlfriend for a Christmas present. — Anthony S., The Villages
Dear Anthony: If you go to Directfromlourdes.com you can choose from many colors of blessed crystal rosary beads for $19.99 and get an additional 10% off with the code GROTTO.
Reader tips
• John and Marlene Gardner have a DVD/VHS player for Mark Tanner in good condition they will sell for $25. Email mbaichl@comcast.net. Barbara Mackleer wrote in to tell Mark she used Maxim Photo at 900 Tilton Road in Northfield with good results. Pat of Egg Harbor Township wrote in that Costco transfers VHS to DVD. She researched a lot of choices and Consumer Reports rated them very high. You can physically drop off and pick up your priceless memories in person, so no worries about getting lost in the mail! Price is $19.99 for two VHS tapes, put in one DVD. They give you a collage of pictures on the case, which tells you where the particular scene is on the DVD. Barbara said the quality is not that great, but she suspects it was her lack of photography skills when taking the videos, rather than the transfer service.
You have to have a Costco membership to get in, but if you just have a member buy you a gift card (any amount) you can present that at the door and go in without a membership.
• Leah Drobel wrote in to let Bunny know when her Bose CD player stopped working she called Bose at 800-379-2073 and they offered to replace hers with a new one for $100.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Boneless pork loin roast: $1.99 per pound.
• Smithfield or Signature Select 1-pound bacon: $4.99.
• Four pound bag of 26- to 30-count extra large shrimp: $19.96.
• Keller's butter quarters: $2.77.
• Hunt's 28- or 29-ounce tomatoes: $1.
• Sargento shredded 8-ounce cheese: $2.50.
• Simple Simon or Custis firewood bundles: $6.99.
• Signature Select 12.5-ounce pure maple syrup: $5.99.
• Christmas wrapping paper, tissue and bows: 33% off.
• Two pounds of 16- to 20-count extra jumbo red Argentine shrimp: $15.98.
Aldi
• Appleton Farms spiral sliced half ham: 95 cents a pound.
• Three-pound bag of sweet potatoes: $1.47.
• Bone-in ribeye roast: $6.99 per pound.
• Fresh rack of lamb: $9.99 per pound. Limit two racks.
• Beef sirloin tip roast: $3.99 per pound. Limit two roasts.
• Red grapes: $1.29 per pound.
• Specially selected fresh USDA choice hand trimmed beef tenderloin: $9.99 per pound.
• Panino Tray 18 ounce: $11.99.
• Bourbon pecan eie 37 ounces: $8.99.
ShopRite
• Cook's spiral sliced ham: $1.29 per pound.
• Cook's shank ham half: 89 cents per pound.
• Cook's butt half ham: 99 cents per pound.
• Maxwell House coffee: $1.99.
• Nivea lotion: half price.
• Emerald nuts: half price.
• Arm & Hammer deodorant or Arrid XX: 99 cents.
• Purex 50-ounce laundry detergent: $1.49. Limit four.*
• Florida's Natural 52.6-ounce orange juice: 99 cents. Limit four.*
• Honey crisp apples: 99 cents per pound. Limit four pounds.*
• Fresh premium Atlantic salmon fillet: $5.99 per pound. Limit four pounds.*
• Friendly's 48-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Tide Simply (yellow bottle) is $2.99 at Walgreens. Royal Dansk butter cookies are buy one get one free.
• On Saturday, Dec. 19 get $5 off your purchase of $25 at Family Dollar.
• Get a METABO HPT Miter Saw at Lowe's on sale for $99.
• A Ridgid 6-gallon portable electric pancake air compressor is on sale for $99 until Thursday at Home Depot.
• A 42-inch Black Slim Wall Mount electric fireplace is on sale for $179.99 at Big Lots.
• Hershey's 7- to 8.5-ounce Holiday Kisses are buy one, get one free at CVS.
• Wednesday is the last day to get Dirt Devil Power Stick Vacuum for $39.99 or a Hoover Rechargeable Stick Vacuum for $99.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.
• On Saturday, Dec. 19 you can get $5 off your purchase of $25 at Dollar General.
