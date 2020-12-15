Looking ham hocks and a generator for the winter: Franny the Shopaholic

• John and Marlene Gardner have a DVD/VHS player for Mark Tanner in good condition they will sell for $25. Email mbaichl@comcast.net. Barbara Mackleer wrote in to tell Mark she used Maxim Photo at 900 Tilton Road in Northfield with good results. Pat of Egg Harbor Township wrote in that Costco transfers VHS to DVD. She researched a lot of choices and Consumer Reports rated them very high. You can physically drop off and pick up your priceless memories in person, so no worries about getting lost in the mail! Price is $19.99 for two VHS tapes, put in one DVD. They give you a collage of pictures on the case, which tells you where the particular scene is on the DVD. Barbara said the quality is not that great, but she suspects it was her lack of photography skills when taking the videos, rather than the transfer service.