Looking for someone to service a Bose CD player and transfer VHS to DVD: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you help me find someone to service my Bose CD player? — Bunny
Dear Bunny: Try calling or stopping by Shore Sound & Cinema on Tilton Road in Northfield. Their phone is 609-645-1300. If they can't service your CD player, they may be able to tell you who could. Since you didn't put your hometown and that is too far, try calling your closest Best Buy.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have about 25 or so VHS tapes I'd like to copy to DVD. Do you have any insights or recommendations? I would appreciate it because I am a not-so-smart tech guy. I remember places used to sell dual VHS and DVD recorders where I think could copy VHS to DVD, but I don't think they sell them anymore. Any recommendations? — Mark Tanner
Dear Mark: First of all Walgreens can do it for you. There is a program by Roxio for $49.99 you can order, or a different program you can order from Walmart for $12.90 (with not good ratings). Ebay.com has quite a few used units for sale. One I found for $179.99 with free shipping. I emailed you all the links. Good luck!
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My Keurig coffee K-Cup maker just went. Any good deals on one? I like the bigger one that you can fill with water, not the one cup. — Danny P.
Dear Danny: This week at ShopRite get the Keurig Classic Series K50 Brewer with a 48-ounce water reservoir which brews 6-, 8- or 10-ounce cups on sale for half price at $49.99.
Reader tips
• Helaine Sybyinski wrote in to let Mary Finkelday know Aldi's sell fresh mini crescent rolls in their bakery section. Helaine says they are delicious.
• Barbara Long wrote in to let Patricia T. of Egg Harbor Township know you can get R.W. Knudsen "Just Black Cherry" juice at ShopRite. Barbara states it is not concentrated but very good. Also Kathy of Mays Landing wrote in about how good R.W. Knudsen cherry juice is. She gets it at ShopRite in Somers Point for $5.49.
• Valerie George writes in to say she makes mask holders for $5 so people do not have to lose or forget theirs while out. It saves leaving them down on dirty spaces or leaving one's own germs behind. Valerie's husband wears hearing aids so she devised a holder for him. The Dollar Store has sheet suspenders that hold fitted sheets in place. They come four in a package for $1. Valerie put his mask loops through the buckle (garter) and it slips over his head. When wearing a cap, the elastic is not visible. It also hangs around his neck when driving so he doesn't forget it in the car. You can contact Valerie at redhat_ya_ya@yahoo.com.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Boneless chicken breast family pack: $1.99 per pound.
• Lancaster Brand spiral cut hams: $1.99 per pound.
• Stouffer's entrees, sides or French bread pizza: $2.
• Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $2.50.
• Diamond Walnuts 1-pound bag: $5.99.
• Diamond Pecans 8-ounce bag: $5.99.
• Holiday lighting and decor: 33% off.
• Rack of lamb: $10.99 per pound.
• Tuttoroso 28-ounce tomatoes: $1.
• Ronzoni pasta: $1.
Aldi
• Appleton Farms spiral sliced ham: $1.89 per pound.
• Large Haas avocados: 59 cents.
• Four-pound bag of navel oranges: $2.49.
• Happy Farms 8-ounce cream cheese: 79 cents.
• One pound shrimp ring: $8.99.
• Brussels sprouts: $1.49 per pound.
• Family pack of chicken drumsticks: 79 cents per pound.
• Fresh Atlantic salmon: $7.69 per pound.
• A pound of Countryside Creamery butter quarters: $1.79.
ShopRite
• Nature's Reserve whole beef tenderloin: $7.99 per pound.
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
• Pompiean 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $7.99.
• Polly-O 32-ounce ricotta cheese: $2.99.
• Angel Soft 12-pack bath tissue: $4.99.
• Coke products 12-pack cans: Three for $8.88. Limit four offers.*
• Eggland's Best large eggs: $1.99. Limit four dozen.*
• Hanes men's or women's 6-pack of socks: $2.99. Limit four.*
• Bowl & Basket 1-pound butter quarters: $1.88. Limit four pounds.*
• Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: Three for $6. Limit four offers.*
• Chock Full O'Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Get a 15.6 HP laptop with Windows 10 and Intel i5 processor on sale at Target for $599.99.
• A pound of chocolate covered cashews are $5.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.
• Buy one box of Whitman or Russell Stover chocolates and get one box free at CVS.
• Get a 60-inch Fireplace TV console regularly $499.99 on sale for $399.99 at Big Lots.
• All Starbucks gift sets and a Yankee Candle set is half price at Walgreens.
• Artist Easels by Artist Loft are half price at Michaels.
• Get a Coast FL75 435 Lumen Dual Color LED headlamp with twist focus on sale at Home Depot until tomorrow for $19.88.
• A Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is half price Wednesday at Lowe's for $24.99.
• On Sunday, get $5 off your purchase of $25 at Family Dollar.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
