Looking for someone to service a Bose CD player and transfer VHS to DVD: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you help me find someone to service my Bose CD player? — Bunny

Dear Bunny: Try calling or stopping by Shore Sound & Cinema on Tilton Road in Northfield. Their phone is 609-645-1300. If they can't service your CD player, they may be able to tell you who could. Since you didn't put your hometown and that is too far, try calling your closest Best Buy.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have about 25 or so VHS tapes I'd like to copy to DVD. Do you have any insights or recommendations? I would appreciate it because I am a not-so-smart tech guy. I remember places used to sell dual VHS and DVD recorders where I think could copy VHS to DVD, but I don't think they sell them anymore. Any recommendations? — Mark Tanner

Dear Mark: First of all Walgreens can do it for you. There is a program by Roxio for $49.99 you can order, or a different program you can order from Walmart for $12.90 (with not good ratings). Ebay.com has quite a few used units for sale. One I found for $179.99 with free shipping. I emailed you all the links. Good luck!