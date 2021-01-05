Looking for a deal on a Roomba vacuum and pinochle cards: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Santa didn’t bring me a Roomba vacuum. Any deals? — Valerie R., Manahawkin

Dear Valerie: The best deal I could find on an iRobot Roomba Restored 960 was at irobot.com for $349.99. I bought one for my son and daughter-in-law for Christmas at Walmart.com which was the iRobot Roomba i3 that takes itself back to the charger and is bluetooth enabled on sale for $399.99 in early December, which is definitely worth the extra $50 and it is not restored. However now it is back to $599.99. Target has an Ecovacs DEEBOT 665 multisurface Wifi and app controlled robot vacuum and mop regularly $299.99 on sale for $199.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do they still sell pinochle cards? I know it is a dying game. — Ted M., Atlantic City

Dear Ted: Costco sells a package of 36 Bicycle pinochle decks for $59.99. You need a Costco card to get in or a friend with one. However, go to Dollar Tree and buy a two pack of poker decks, which are decent quality, for $1 and make one pinochle deck. Also some of the casinos still sell their used decks for $1 in their gift shops. Again, you would have to buy two for one pinochle deck. Sadly pinochle is a dying game, but I still play it a lot, so I am always looking for decks, too.