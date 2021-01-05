 Skip to main content
Looking for a deal on a Roomba vacuum and pinochle cards: Franny the Shopaholic
Looking for a deal on a Roomba vacuum and pinochle cards: Franny the Shopaholic

Franny the Shopaholic, by Franny d'Angelo

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Santa didn’t bring me a Roomba vacuum. Any deals? — Valerie R., Manahawkin

Dear Valerie: The best deal I could find on an iRobot Roomba Restored 960 was at irobot.com for $349.99. I bought one for my son and daughter-in-law for Christmas at Walmart.com which was the iRobot Roomba i3 that takes itself back to the charger and is bluetooth enabled on sale for $399.99 in early December, which is definitely worth the extra $50 and it is not restored. However now it is back to $599.99. Target has an Ecovacs DEEBOT 665 multisurface Wifi and app controlled robot vacuum and mop regularly $299.99 on sale for $199.99.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do they still sell pinochle cards? I know it is a dying game. — Ted M., Atlantic City

Dear Ted: Costco sells a package of 36 Bicycle pinochle decks for $59.99. You need a Costco card to get in or a friend with one. However, go to Dollar Tree and buy a two pack of poker decks, which are decent quality, for $1 and make one pinochle deck. Also some of the casinos still sell their used decks for $1 in their gift shops. Again, you would have to buy two for one pinochle deck. Sadly pinochle is a dying game, but I still play it a lot, so I am always looking for decks, too.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need to find Noxzema Shave Cream for Sensitive Skin. It used to be available everywhere, but I can not find it anywhere now? — Rich Lyon

Dear Rich: Sorry to say all Noxzema Shave Cream has been discontinued on the website. I emailed you the long story all about it. Try Gillette Foamy Men’s Sensitive Shave Foam for $1.89 at Target or Nivea Men Sensitive Shave Gel twin pack for $5.99 also at Target.

Steals of the Week

Acme

• Family pack of 80% ground beef: $2.99 per pound.

• Bakery donuts: $5 per dozen.

• Campbell’s condensed soups: $1.

• Smart Ones entrees: $2.

• Boneless Rib Eye grass-fed steaks: $10.99 per pound.

• Folgers 24.2- to 30.5-ounce coffee: $5.99.

• Jif peanut butter: $1.49. Limit one.*

• Puff’s facial tissue: Four for $4. Must buy 4. Limit one offer.*

• A pound of Oscar Mayer bacon: $4.99. Limit two.*

• Lucerne 18 large eggs: $1.49. Limit one offer.*

• Turkey Hill 49-ounce ice cream: $1.99. Limit one.*

* - with your Acme digital coupon.

Aldi

• Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower crust pizza: $4.99.

• Season’s Choice 10-ounce frozen avocado chunks: $2.99.

• Earth Grown frozen 10-ounce Mushroom Risotto or Lentil Veggie Burgers: $3.79.

• A pint of blueberries: $1.79.

• A pound of Baker’s Corner almond flour: $4.99.

• A Huntington Home 14-piece shower curtain, liner and hook set: $9.99.

ShopRite

• ShopRite canned beans or vegetables: 50 cents.

• Clorox Auto Dish Detergent: $2.49 (half price).

• Pearls pitted black olives: 99 cents (half price).

• Carolina 2-pound bag of white rice: $1.24 (half price).

• Carolina 2-pound bag of brown rice: $1.39 (half price).

• Simply Tide 31- to 34-ounces: $1.99.

• Chock Full O’Nuts coffee: $1.50. Limit four.*

• Hellmann’s 20- to 30-ounce mayonnaise: Two for $5. Limit one offer.*

• Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: 12 for $8. Limit four offers.*

• Nivea lotion: 99 cents. Limit one.*

• Crest 5.7-ounce toothpaste: 99 cents.*

* - with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

• A 12 pack of Angel Soft bath tissue is $4.50 at Dollar General with your Dollar General digital coupon. Folgers 22.6- to 25.1-ounce coffee is $5.75.

• All floor care vacuums are 20% off at Big Lots. Broyhill Roadshow Lamps regularly $70 are $59.99.

• A pound of Wonderful pistachios are $5.99 at Walgreens. No. 7 cosmetics or skincare is buy one, get one half price.

• Buy a Bolthouse Farms 15.2- to 52-ounce beverage and get one free at Target. All BlenderBottle and Takeya 2-pack water bottles are 20% off.

• Men’s and Women’s Avia, Fila and Ryka athletic footwear regularly $39.99 to $74.99 are $19.99 at Boscov’s.

• Designer fragrances are buy one, get one free at CVS. G&Y bath tissue 12 mega roll pack is $3.99.

• A Commercial Electric 7-piece tool set with pouch is on sale for $24.97 until Thursday at Home Depot.

• Angel Soft 12-pack of bath tissue is $4.50 at Family Dollar with your Family Dollar digital coupon.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com

