Looking for a big TV stand and some bar stools: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been looking for a corner TV stand for a TV up to 65”. Not looking for a gigantic piece of furniture. I would like a tall one or one that the height can be adjusted. I live in the Wildwood area. I am looking for the TV also, but the different types have me very confused. Not looking to spend a fortune. Thank you for any help you can provide. — Barbara Williams
Dear Barbara: One-stop shopping at Walmart. They have corner stands from $143.65 in five wood shades and get a Sanyo 65-inch 4K Ultra HDR Roku Smart TV for $398. I emailed you the links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: In need of six cheap standard size bar stools. — Albert G., Hammonton
Dear Albert: Christmas Tree Shops has a clearance on adjustable metal bar stools regularly $40 on sale for $19.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My husband has gout. My friend told me to ask you where I can buy Cherry Juice concentrate. — Patricia T., EHT
Dear Patricia: You can purchase a 16-ounce bottle of Super Black Cherry Concentrate at VermontCountryStore.com or by calling 800-564-4623.
Reader tips
Frank Gallagher wrote in to let Lynne Novick of Linwood know to try Fiorentiono’s Market at 197 South Black Horse Pike in Hammonton. He writes the bin is marked Stamen Winesap apples. Antonia Castagna wrote in to say Butterhoff’s Farms near Egg Harbor City carries winesap apples. Grace wrote in to say she bought winesap apples at Mazzeo’s in Northfield last week.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Signature Farms frozen turkey: 69 cents per pound. Limit one.
• Betty Crocker cake or brownie mix: $1.
• Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $9.99.
• Ronzoni pasta: $1.
• Maggio 32-ounce ricotta cheese: $3.49.
• Habbersett or Rapa 1-pound scrapple: $2.50.
• Eastern Cove lump crabmeat: $10.99 per 1-pound can.
• Signature Select 4-pound bag of sugar: 88 cents with your Acme digital coupon. Limit one.
Aldi
• Celery: 79 cents.
• Sweet potatoes: $1.65 for a 3-pound bag.
• Cranberries: 99 cents for a 12-ounce bag.
• Bake Shop Triple Chocolate 20-ounce creme cake: $2.99.
• Set of two lighted 18-inch birch trees: $12.99.
• Chef’s Cupboard chicken or cornbread stuffing mix: 69 cents.
• One pound of Countryside Creamery butter quarters: $1.79.
ShopRite
• Leggs Silken Mist pantyhose: half price for $1.84.
• Pantene shampoo or conditioners: $3.99. Buy three get a $3 checkout coupon plus and additional $5 coupon from Sunday’s Press, making your cost $1.33 per bottle.
• Sylvania Halogen soft white bulbs: half price for $2.99.
• Red seedless grapes: 99 cents per pound. Limit 5 pounds. *
• Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $1.77. Limit 4.*
• Kellogg’s Elf on the Shelf cereal. 99 cents. Limit four.**
• Corelle six-piece dinnerware: $9.99. Limit four.**
• Martinson Coffee 90-count Kcups: $7.99. Limit four.**
• Nature’s Reserve 1-pound 80% lean ground beef: Three for $4.98. Limit one offer.**
* - with your ShopRite digital coupon.
** - with your ShopRite digital coupon on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday only.
Tips
• Men’s and Lady’s heated socks are $2.99 a pair at Christmas Tree Shops. Jumbo 200 square foot Christmas wrapping paper is $3.99 a roll.
• Get a 53-piece set of Pfaltzgraff flatware regularly $99.99 on sale for $39.99 at Boscov’s. A Go Wise 3.7-quart digital air fryer regularly $79.99 is on sale for $49.00.
• Wednesday at CVS get Folgers 22.6 to 30.5 big can of coffee for $4.99. All week get McCafe 12-pack K-Cups for $4.99.
• KitchenAid 5-quart professional stand mixer regularly $449.99 on sale for $199.99 in a choice of colors at Target. Use your Target charge and save an additional 5%.
• Hot Tools One Step Volumizers regularly $99.99 on sale for $49.99 at Ulta. All fragrance sample kits are half price.
• Totes slippers are half price at Walgreens for $6.49. Purex 50-ounce laundry detergent is five for $10. Photo books and calendars are half price.
• Holiday Winter Wonderland decor, indoor or outdoor decor, trees, lights and wrappings are all 25% off at Big Lots.
• Wednesday only at Dollar General get men’s and lady’s fleece crew sweat shirts and pants for $5.
• Wednesday is the last day to get a Windtunnel 2 bagless pet vacuum on sale at Home Depot for $119.
• A Hisense Fingerprint-Resistant Stainless Steel dishwasher is half price Thursday for $449 at Lowes.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.