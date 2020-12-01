Looking for a big TV stand and some bar stools: Franny The Shopaholic (copy)

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for white fluffy type of a Christmas blanket that I can lay in my front window that looks like snow and is cheap. —Janet Porto, South Philadelphia
Dear Janet: Walmart sells a 60-inch white fluffy type tree skirt for $3.98. Also check your local Dollar Tree, JoAnn Fabrics and Michaels craft store.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I found Elie’s Mini Crescent Rolls in either Big Lot’s or the Dollar Tree. Now I can’t find them at all. — Mary Finkelday
Dear Mary: According to their website Elie Baking Corporation in Brockton, Massachusetts, you can purchase them at Dollar Tree. I emailed you the link for more information.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Yours is still our favorite column! Can you tell me where we can purchase masks with ties that go over the head instead of behind the ears so that it will not interfere with hearing aids? — Leo L., Margate
Dear Leo: Thank you! Go to Etsy.com to purchase face masks made for people with hearing aids. There are so many to choose from, running about $15 with free shipping. Also I emailed you a link “How To Wear Hearing Aids with a Face Mask.”
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Trying to find a kid-size, cute style girls bike. The bike shop in Ocean City went out of business. — Carolyn M., Ocean City
Dear Carolyn: Saturday I was in Walmart on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township and they had a large selection of only children’s bikes, no adult ones. Also this week Target has 20% off all their 12- and 16-inch wheel bikes.
Reader tips
Lorraine O’Neill of Ventnor wrote in to let Patricia T. of Egg Harbor Township know that both Acme and ShopRite sell pure organic tart cherry juice for about $5, if it is on sale. She just paid $7.69 last week for 32 ounces at Acme. She said the concentrated only makes a gallon for $30.
Nancy Zimmerman of Cape May Court House also wrote in the Acme sells Open Nature 100% cherry juice in 33.8-ounce glass bottles.
Can you help?
O’Neill has also exhausted her search of Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Chicken Marsala Bowl and hopes a reader can find it.
She says ShopRite, Acme and Walmart are out of stock.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Buy $125 in participating gift cards and get a coupon for $20 off your next shopping trip at Acme.
• Two-pound bag of 21- to 25-count shrimp: $11.98.
• Refreshe case of bottled spring water: Three for $10.
• Maxwell House 22- to 30.6-ounce coffee: $5.99.
• Boxed Christmas card: 33% off.
• Lucerne chunk or shredded 8-ounce cheese: $1.99.
• Utz potato chips, pretzels or Tortiyahs: half price.
Aldi
• A pint of blueberries: $1.89.
• Six ounces of blackberries: $1.19.
• Family pack of boneless skinless chicken thighs: $1.69 per pound.
• Southern Grove 8-ounce chopped walnuts: $2.49.
• Southern Grove 8-ounce chopped pecans: $3.99.
• Baker’s Corner 32-ounce powdered or brown sugar: 95 cents each.
• Baker’s Corner 14-ounce bag of coconut flakes: $1.29.
• Baker’s Corner Graham Cracker pie crust: 85 cents.
ShopRite
• ShopRite family pack of Italian sausage hot or sweet: $1.99 per pound.
• A 5-pound bag of Russet potatoes: 99 cents.
• Red peppers: 99 cents per pound. Limit four pounds.
• New York Strip steak: $5.99 per pound. Limit five pounds.
• Hotel, Breakstone’s, or Keller’s 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99.
• Bowl and Basket cage free eggs: $2.50 a dozen.
• Montchevre 4-ounce goat cheese logs: $2.99.
• Chock Full O’Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $1.49. Limit four. *
• Deer Park or Poland Spring 24 pack of water: Three for $9. Limit one offer. *
* - with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Thursday, Friday and Saturday get a 6-foot artificial tree for $10 at Dollar General. Folgers 30.5-ounce coffee or McCafe 24-ounce coffee are $5.95 each.
• Starbucks 9- to 12-ounce coffee is $5.99 at Target if you buy three bags (same price at CVS and you only have to buy one bag). All gingerbread houses are 20% off.
• Men’s Lee Jeans regularly $58 are on sale for $24.99 at Boscov’s. Ladies Activewear is at least 50% off or more. Timex watches are 30% off.
• Wednesday is the last day to get one quart Poinsettia plants for 88 cents at Lowe’s.
• Get photo cards half price this week at Walgreens.
• All ornaments and trim-a-tree decor is 20% off at Big Lots.
• Wednesday is the last day to get an 18-foot Reach Aluminum multiposition ladder at Home Depot regularly $159 on sale for $79.88.
• Taster’s Choice instant 7-ounce coffee is $6.99 at CVS.
• A Chefman 10-liter digital air fryer regularly $129.99 is on sale at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for $59.99.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. e-mail FrannyShopaholic@aol.com
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.