Looking for a big TV stand and some bar stools: Franny The Shopaholic (copy)

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for white fluffy type of a Christmas blanket that I can lay in my front window that looks like snow and is cheap. —Janet Porto, South Philadelphia

Dear Janet: Walmart sells a 60-inch white fluffy type tree skirt for $3.98. Also check your local Dollar Tree, JoAnn Fabrics and Michaels craft store.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I found Elie’s Mini Crescent Rolls in either Big Lot’s or the Dollar Tree. Now I can’t find them at all. — Mary Finkelday

Dear Mary: According to their website Elie Baking Corporation in Brockton, Massachusetts, you can purchase them at Dollar Tree. I emailed you the link for more information.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Yours is still our favorite column! Can you tell me where we can purchase masks with ties that go over the head instead of behind the ears so that it will not interfere with hearing aids? — Leo L., Margate