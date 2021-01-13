Five spots to enjoy brunch with alcoholic beverages

1 Romanelli’s Garden Café: Romanelli’s is known for both incredible breakfast and lunch dishes, so by default that makes them a damn good option for a Sunday brunch. The menu is packed with everything from skillets to wraps to pancakes, sandwiches, salads and more, but the weekend specials are where things get really creative. Recent specials have included everything from a Mexican-themed avocado toast to a Reese’s Peanut Butter and Jelly French Toast that was every bit as over the top as it sounds. And if that’s not enough to get you running down there, the fact that all mimosas after your first one can be had for just a dollar should do the trick. Romanelli’s Garden Café is located at 279 S. New York Road in Galloway. Go to RomanellisGardenCafe.com.