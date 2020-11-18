A quality Immersion appliance for son has been hard to find — Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My son would like an immersion appliance for Christmas. I am looking for a quality one, not a bargain one. — Lana Stevens, The Villages, Florida

Dear Lana: According to Allrecipes.com, they tested quite a few and claim the best immersion blender to buy is a KitchenAid 2-speed hand blender. The runnerup is a Breville the Control Grip Immersion Blender. Get the Kitchen Aid one at KitchenAid.com for $39.99 with free shipping, and if you give them your email you get 10% off. The Breville one is $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond, but with a 20% off coupon it would be $80. Both products have different sets with more extras for more money.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find Squeeze Parkay Margarine. I used to get it at Somers Point ShopRite, but they don’t carry it anymore. It was listed at Walmart, and I ordered 4 (with no substitutions), but they sent Spray Parkay, which I did not want. They have it on Amazon for $12.95 for two, but that is really overpriced. Hoping you can help. — Nancy, Atlantic City