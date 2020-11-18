A quality Immersion appliance for son has been hard to find — Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My son would like an immersion appliance for Christmas. I am looking for a quality one, not a bargain one. — Lana Stevens, The Villages, Florida
Dear Lana: According to Allrecipes.com, they tested quite a few and claim the best immersion blender to buy is a KitchenAid 2-speed hand blender. The runnerup is a Breville the Control Grip Immersion Blender. Get the Kitchen Aid one at KitchenAid.com for $39.99 with free shipping, and if you give them your email you get 10% off. The Breville one is $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond, but with a 20% off coupon it would be $80. Both products have different sets with more extras for more money.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find Squeeze Parkay Margarine. I used to get it at Somers Point ShopRite, but they don’t carry it anymore. It was listed at Walmart, and I ordered 4 (with no substitutions), but they sent Spray Parkay, which I did not want. They have it on Amazon for $12.95 for two, but that is really overpriced. Hoping you can help. — Nancy, Atlantic City
Dear Nancy: According to Parkay’s website, the closest place you can buy it for $1.99 is a Meijer store in Kentucky! There is nowhere near Atlantic City, Philadelphia or North Jersey that carries it. Two of them on eBay.com cost $24. On Walmart.com, it shows you can order it for $1.77 at the Egg Harbor Township or Mays Landing stores. Good luck!
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Is there a chance any place is selling plastic storage boxes at a reasonable price? —Barbara Rainear, Ocean City
Dear Barbara: This week at Home Depot they have an HDX 27-gallon Tough Storage Bin in Black with a yellow lid or a Sterlilite 64-quart clear storage bin, both regularly $10.98, on sale for $7.98. No sales, but also try Ollie’s Bargain Outlet or Big Lots.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I read your column every week and love it! I am looking for a good deal on outdoor furniture covers for my deck furniture. — Jill A.
Dear Jill: Walmart has a wide selection to choose from. The best deal on the chair covers is $14.20. Home Depot and Lowe’s also sell them. You may get lucky at Christmas Tree Shops, too.
Reader tips
• Amy wrote in to let Joseph Baszner know you can just put standard alkaline batteries in the trash. The rechargeable ones can be put out if you have a Household Hazardous Waste collection day in your area.
• Sara the chief customer service manager at ACUA wrote: Thank you for including us in your article regarding battery disposal. We wanted to ask if you might be able to correct the statement. ACUA accepts hazardous batteries at our Household Hazardous Waste Dropoffs held throughout the year at our location on 6700 Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township. Residents should visit acua.com/batteries to ensure proper disposal for the many different types of batteries that exist.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Entenmann’s full line: half price.
• Blueberries in an 18-ounce carton: $3.99.
• Extra jumbo raw shrimp 16 to 20 count frozen in a 2 pound bag: $13.98.
• Duncan Hines cake or brownie mix: $1.
• Signature SELECT 48-ounce cooking oil: $3.49.
• Mrs. Smith’s 35- to 37-ounce pie: $1.99.
• Boneless skinless chicken breast value pack: $1.79 per pound.
• General Mills Chex cereals: 99 cents. Limit six.
• A fresh pineapple: 99 cents.
with your Acme digital coupon. Limit one except for Chex cereal.
Aldi
• Countryside Creamery one-pound butter quarters: $1.79.
• PurAqua case of bottled water: $2.29.
• Happy Farms 8-ounce cream or Neufchatel cheese: 79 cents.
• Green seedless grapes: 99 cents per pound.
• Honeysuckle fresh whole turkeys: $1.39 per pound.
• Outdoor 4-foot inflatables including a Santa, a snowman, a penguin, a reindeer, a tree or a stop sign: $12.99.
• Pet sweaters: $4.99.
ShopRite
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
• Tuttorosso 28-ounce tomatoes: 77 cents.
• Polly-O two-pound ricotta cheese: $2.99.
• Maxwell House coffee: $1.99.
• President Pub cheese and Rondele spreads: half price.
• Dannon Greek yogurt: 12 for $8.Limit one offer.
• Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 26-ounce coffee: $3.99. Limit four.
• San Pellegrino 25.2-ounce Sparkling Mineral water: Free. Limit one.
• Turkey Hill 48-ounce ice cream: $1.77. Limit four.
with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Russell Stover or Whitman’s 7- to 12-ounce boxed chocolates are buy one get one free at CVS. Simply Tide (yellow bottle) is $2.44 with your CVS app coupon.
• All Kids’ Art, Craft & Science kits and Christmas ornaments are 40% off at Michaels.
• A KitchenAid digital countertop oven with air fry is on sale for $159.99 at Target. An Oster DiamondForce XL 5 quart air fryer is on sale for $69.99.
• Christmas 10-foot high outdoor inflatables are $24.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Gingerbread House kits from Frozen, Beauty & the Beast, Mickey, Wilton and more are $4.99.
• Get four cases of Crystal Geyser Spring water for $10 at Big Lots. All preschool toys and radio control toys are 25% off.
• On Saturday only get $5 off your purchase of $25 at Dollar General and at Family Dollar with coupons in their apps.
• Taster’s Choice 7 ounce instant coffee is $6.99, Nescafe 7-ounce instant coffee is $5.49, Folgers 24.2- to 30.5-ounce coffee is $5.99, and the Folgers decaf is $6.99 at Walgreens.
• Wednesday is the last day to get a Little Giant 17 foot Leveler Aluminum Telescoping Multi-Position ladder for $129 at Lowe’s. A Utilitech 40 foot 16-gauge outdoor extension cord is $9.97.
• The Easywring Spin Mop & Bucket System is on sale for $29.98 at Home Depot. A two pack of Brandywine entry knob with deadbolt set regularly $34.97 is on sale for $15.97 at Home Depot.
Can You Help?
Lynne Novick, of Linwood, is having a hard time finding winesap apples. If you see any, please write in. I checked Mazzeo’s website, and it had none.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
