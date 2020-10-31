Bequeathed 'Mary Gage' jewelry still creates interest: Antiques & Collectibles

The jar, 6 inches high, and 11 inches in diameter, is signed “GJ” in a circle and is decorated with an applied, brightly colored relief design. I have seen high asking prices for similar jars online and would appreciate information about Majolica, our cheese keeper and its possible worth. — M.C., Toms River

Answer: The opaque, tin-glazed English pottery dome jar is typical of similar pieces made to imitate Italian majolica pottery during the last half of the 19th Century in Europe and America.

Such decoration often depicts leaves, birds, fish, flowers and other elements of nature. The designer painted on soft clay, using vitreous colors, then fired a clear lead glaze to achieve the rich color of brilliant Majolica.

The large Majolica-glazed Victorian period pottery cheese keeper you describe was made by George Jones, a successful English china designer and merchant located at Stoke-On-Trent.

The mark you mention indicates the donated piece was created by Jones early in his career.

Although asking prices for similar cheese keepers have ranged from $25 to $3,500, a George Jones example like the one you described recently brought $66.50.

Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.