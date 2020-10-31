Bequeathed 'Mary Gage' jewelry still creates interest: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: I am helping my daughter dispose of some jewelry her late mother-in-law recently bequeathed to her.
One piece, a sterling silver wirework brooch shaped like a lily pad, is covered with silver leaves and semi-precious stones, mostly turquoise. We are interested in information concerning the brooch’s maker, listed as “Mary Gage,” as well as the possible present worth of the brooch. — C.L., Margate
Answer: Mary Gage (1898-1993) was a silversmith, antiques dealer, nurse and world traveler. As a young woman while living in Greenwich Village, she set up a small local shop.
In the 1950’s, Gage moved to New England where she was a silversmith who made jewelry and also a used book dealer who bought and sold antiques.
Creation of Gage’s silver jewelry caused her to have increased interest in Arts and Crafts Movement design which impacted the style of her complex wirework jewelry frames. Many consisted of silver lily pads topped with silver balls and the exterior use of semi-precious stones.
During October 2020, a Mary Gage Lily Pad brooch offered for $630 sold for $250.
Question: Among a number of old “antiques” donated to our church’s upcoming annual yard sale, is a lovely pottery item described in its donor’s note as an “antique George Jones majolica glazed pottery cheese keeper jar.”
The jar, 6 inches high, and 11 inches in diameter, is signed “GJ” in a circle and is decorated with an applied, brightly colored relief design. I have seen high asking prices for similar jars online and would appreciate information about Majolica, our cheese keeper and its possible worth. — M.C., Toms River
Answer: The opaque, tin-glazed English pottery dome jar is typical of similar pieces made to imitate Italian majolica pottery during the last half of the 19th Century in Europe and America.
Such decoration often depicts leaves, birds, fish, flowers and other elements of nature. The designer painted on soft clay, using vitreous colors, then fired a clear lead glaze to achieve the rich color of brilliant Majolica.
The large Majolica-glazed Victorian period pottery cheese keeper you describe was made by George Jones, a successful English china designer and merchant located at Stoke-On-Trent.
The mark you mention indicates the donated piece was created by Jones early in his career.
Although asking prices for similar cheese keepers have ranged from $25 to $3,500, a George Jones example like the one you described recently brought $66.50.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!