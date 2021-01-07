A Gritty-themed embroidery class — with orange wine — is sold out, but there's another on the way

Want to be a part of the first nitty Gritty embroidery committee? Well you can't. It sold out in hours.

But fear not, good Gritizens, another is on its way — and it comes with orange wine.

Led by Philly embroidery artist Lea Saccomanno and hosted by the East Kensington bar Martha (where Gritty once paid a visit), the Gritty-themed virtual embroidery workshop on Jan. 17 will be held on the bar's Instagram Live feed, followed by an interactive Zoom call for participants.

The $60 class — which sold out in six hours — comes with a nine-piece beginner embroidery kit featuring a custom-designed Gritty pattern by local artist Erin Kessel, and a "big ol' glass of orange wine."

"We think of Gritty as very natural and funky and that's what orange wine is for us," said Martha owner Jonny Medlinsky, 48, of Northern Liberties.

Orange wine is made with white wine grapes left on the skins to add complexity and flavor to the structure of the tannins, Medlinsky said (yes, it is orange and if you've not had it yet, yes, it is very good).

Saccomanno, who owns Sippin & Stichin, wants to make embroidery accessible, fun, and easy to learn. She said there's no guidelines on how much orange wine one should consume while embroidering a Gritty.