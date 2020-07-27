David Funk, middle, readies his lifeboat for rowing training on the Suffolk Avenue beach in Ventnor on Thursday. Funk is a longtime competitor in the annual lifeguard races that happen every summer. However, he won’t be able to compete this year as nearly all races have been canceled.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
With the safety of fans and the competitors paramount, the organization that puts together the majority of the summer's lifeguard races decided last week to cancel all the remaining events, including the South Jersey Championships, which have been held every year since 1949. At least 24 lifeguards on Long Beach Island have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Officials said the lifeguards are from Harvey Cedars and Surf City, neighboring boroughs on Long Beach Island.
A 34-year-old Camden County man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Sunday morning. Police are asking for any tips about the shooting.
Goalie Leah DiRenzo, of Hammonton, recently verbally committed to play field hockey at nationally ranked St. Joseph in Philadelphia. The legacy of John Elliott lives on 20 years after his death. The family of the former Egg Harbor Township resident, who was killed by a drunken driver, has established the HERO Campaign, which has gained national attention for supporting designated driver efforts.
072720_nws_casinodining
The Borgata Beer Garden was busy on Sunday as the casino reopened to the general public.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Borgata Beer Garden.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Borgata Beer Garden.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Borgata Beer Garden.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Borgata Beer Garden customers enjoying the outside weather.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. The Madimenos family, from Brooklyn, enjoying a bite to eat.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Borgata Beer Garden.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Borgata Beer Garden bartender Shawn Caltagirone.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Outside Ocean Casino.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Outside Ocean Casino.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. (l-r) Andrew Barone, Milton Rivera, and Valentina Velasquez, all from Staten Island, walk with beverages just purchased from Sugar Factory.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Outside Ocean Casino.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Olga Rivera and Ann “Mac”, from Bronx, NY
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Borgata Beer Garden.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Outside Ocean Casino.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Waitstaff check the temperatures of guests before entering Wet Willies.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Borgata Beer Garden customers enjoying the outside weather.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Borgata Beer Garden.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Borgata Beer Garden.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
A timer on an outside table at the Borgata Beer Garden helps waitstaff coordinate cleaning between guests with a 5 minute peroxide treatment.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Borgata Beer Garden.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal. Borgata Beer Garden.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
On July 26th, Atlantic City casinos are providing outside dining with beer gardens and food trucks as the new summer normal.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
072720_nws_casinodining
At the Borgata Beer Garden, Donna and Tom Chaffee, from Youngstown, Ohio, having been enjoying themselves at the casino.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
