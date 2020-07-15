High-diving, horse-riding sensation Sonora Webster Carver, whose act captivated audiences at Steel Pier in Atlantic City in the 1930s, is profiled in a 10-minute PBS documentary on trailblazing American women.
And as part of the video, which can be seen here, producers interviewed Atlantic City historian Vicki Gold Levi.
"Sonora Carver had so many things to admire: her athletic prowess, her ability to be a daredevil, but mostly how she took her adversity and turned it into a positive," Levy said.
Carver was the first woman to dive with her horse at the Steel Pier. She was blinded on a dive in 1931, and although she never recovered her sight, she returned to the saddle and continued for another 11 years. Her 1961 autobiography "A Girl and Five Brave Horses" became the springboard for the film "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" in 1991.
She died in 2003 at 89, in a nursing home in Pleasantville.
"She was a gutsy woman, she was so independent and so fierce about wanting to be a self-sufficient woman who lost her sight," Levi said.
The series UNLADYLIKE2020 is part of the PBS American Master series and features 10 minute biographies of 26 women "who broke barriers in male-dominated fields at the turn of the 20th century, such as science, business, politics, journalism, sports, and the arts," according to PBS. Each Wednesday, PBS publishes another of its profiles, with Carver's being the latest.
Actors Julianna Margulies (ER, The Good Wife) and Lorraine Toussaint (Selma, Orange is the New Black), narrate the series, which can be found at https://unladylike2020.com/.
