Tree of Life jewelry, Bart Simpson alarm clock radio stir curiosity: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: While searching for a birthday gift for my teenage daughter who collects old costume jewelry, I came across an unusual item at a second-hand store.
It is a sterling silver pendant necklace that shows a blooming flowered tree within an oval silver frame on a silver chain. The seller explained it is known as “Tree of Life” jewelry, the name given to pins, rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings that bear the tree design, a symbol associated with knowledge, personal insight and wisdom.
I will appreciate any further information you can provide, including value. E.A., Camden
Answer: The blossoming tree jewelry you have described is a design symbol associated with many religious and spiritual beliefs pertaining to a magical fount of knowledge, wisdom and personal insight provided to its wearer.
Although a favorite, well-known symbol for many years, the pattern was almost forgotten until it was reintroduced a while ago. Since then, it has become increasingly popular.
Tree of Life jewelry is produced in a number of materials. The most preferred are examples with antique silver or brass finishes.
Pottery items, glassware and even an expensive cigarette lighter also are now decorated with the Tree of Life signature.
Recent prices paid for old Tree of Life pendants like yours range from less than $5 to $150, with many selling in the $35 to $80 range.
Question: I am cleaning out attic and basement spaces in my home while preparing to hold a sale of stored items before I place my property on the market.
Among these things is a perfectly working, like-new, skateboarding Bart Simpson FM alarm clock radio on a stand. It is a gift my late husband received as a college student and never used or even removed from its box.
Any information you can supply about the radio and its worth will be appreciated. G.L., Marmora
Answer: The “like-new” skateboarding Bart Simpson alarm clock radio, decorated with Simpson son Bart’s figure on the skateboard, was initially made in New York during 1990.
It is among many merchandise items associated with “The Simpsons,” a satirical American family TV sitcom created by cartoonist Matt Groening and executive producer James L. Brooks.
The celebrated TV show debuted in December 1989 and became one of the longest-running, eventually becoming a multimillion-dollar merchandising industry while selling related Simpson family items.
Merchandise included everything from comic books, T-shirts and posters to video games and items such as your alarm-clock radio that once was a sought-after collectible.
This year, an alarm-clock radio like yours sold for $59 in August, and another brought $35 in September.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
