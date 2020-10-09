Tree of Life jewelry, Bart Simpson alarm clock radio stir curiosity: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: While searching for a birthday gift for my teenage daughter who collects old costume jewelry, I came across an unusual item at a second-hand store.

It is a sterling silver pendant necklace that shows a blooming flowered tree within an oval silver frame on a silver chain. The seller explained it is known as “Tree of Life” jewelry, the name given to pins, rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings that bear the tree design, a symbol associated with knowledge, personal insight and wisdom.

I will appreciate any further information you can provide, including value. E.A., Camden

Answer: The blossoming tree jewelry you have described is a design symbol associated with many religious and spiritual beliefs pertaining to a magical fount of knowledge, wisdom and personal insight provided to its wearer.

Although a favorite, well-known symbol for many years, the pattern was almost forgotten until it was reintroduced a while ago. Since then, it has become increasingly popular.

Tree of Life jewelry is produced in a number of materials. The most preferred are examples with antique silver or brass finishes.