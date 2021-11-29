White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers

Frontline workers are also represented in the iridescent doves and shooting stars that illuminate the East Colonnade hallway, "representing the peace and light brought to us by all the front-line workers and first responders during the pandemic," the White House guidebook says.

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting holidays at the White House in other ways.

It was unclear how the White House would handle holiday parties and receptions.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said there will be parties, but only that they will be "different" than in years past. Some indication will come Wednesday when the president and first lady and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, light a menorah to celebrate Hannukah. Emhoff, who is Jewish, helped light the National Menorah on the Ellipse on Sunday.

The volunteers who decorate the White House came only from the surrounding area this year, instead of from all over the United States as in past years because of COVID-19 concerns.

The White House also wasn't immune to the supply issues that many Americans are contending with. Some topiary trees took a little longer to arrive, said social secretary Carlos Elizondo.