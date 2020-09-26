Nelson/Miller office items launched mid-century modern style: Antiques & Collectibles

Question: Recently I bought some used outdoor furniture at a local house sale. One piece is a small white circular pedestal table, 17 inches in diameter with a laminate top and a four-legged aluminum base bearing a label that describes it as “a George Nelson pedestal table made for Herman Miller.” The table’s owner who inherited it said the men were partners who made popular “mid-century modern” furniture during the mid-20th century. I hope you can provide some additional information. — E.R., Avalon
Answer: George Nelson (1908-1986) initially was an American industrial designer who had his own studio, George Nelson Associates, where he designed 20th-century modernist furniture. Nelson is considered a founder of American modernist design.
Herman Miller, Inc. is an American company originally based in Zeeland, Michigan, that makes office furniture and equipment as well as home furnishings. Purchased in 1923 as the Star Furniture Company, the firm originally produced high-quality bedroom suites and other traditional wood furniture.
In 1942, Miller entered the office furniture market and with Nelson as the chief designer, Miller’s company soon became noted for its high performance dynamic office seating, particularly chairs, as well as clocks and bubble lamps. All were designed by and collaborated with George Nelson.
Recently, a Herman Miller table like yours, designed by Nelson, sold for $350.
Question: Several years ago, I won a large basket of old troll dolls at a school Halloween party. All are in like-new condition, and some are in their original boxes. Please tell me what you can about the possible worth of a costumed boy and girl pair of Irish leprechaun trolls. Each 5-inch-high, hard-plastic troll, dressed perfectly in an Irish child’s-style costume, has brightly-colored red hair and is marked “Russ.” — G.A., Swainton
Answer: The “Around the World” Irish pair are two of the millions of troll dolls originated in 1959 by Thomas Dam.
A Danish wood carver who could not afford to buy his daughter a Christmas gift, he carved a wooden troll figure for her. That present captured wide attention, and Dam soon turned his gift into popular millions of wild-haired dolls that entertained children and grownups for years.
Eventually, most of Dam’s St. Patrick’s Day Irish children were made by the Russ Berrie Co., owned by Russel Berrie. The Bronx-born son of a jewelry salesman, Berrie later became CEO of the firm.
Berrie started in a small New Jersey rented garage, and his business soon grew into a multi-million-dollar enterprise. Known as and considered a brilliant salesman, Berrie introduced millions of fans to his seemingly endless list of tiny Russ Trolls.
Also referred to as Dammit Dolls,, the somewhat rare 5-inch and 3-inch tall 1960s versions of the “Around the World” Irish children presently command decent prices when there are original attached tags. Some vintage dolls with original labels and packaging bring more.
A recent amount paid for a 5-inch-high original set of Russ Irish Boy and Girl Trolls was $35.95.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.