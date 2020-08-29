Question: Among the like-new Barbie Dolls found in a recent collection I inherited are several 1994 Queen of Hearts. Each is dressed in a luxurious red ensemble that consists of a sequined gown, fancy headdress and a velvet cape embroidered with hearts. All dolls and their clothing are in new condition, and each rests in its own Mattel box. “MIBNRFB-Limited Edition 1994” has been noted on the boxes as well as “12046 Bob Mackie.” I would like to know as much as possible about the dolls and Bob Mackie. — L.R., Ocean City
Answer: Your Limited Edition dolls, made in China, have been very popular collectibles and playthings from the time of their debut in 1994.
They are considered especially interesting to folks who collect women’s clothing and accessories designed and made by American fashion designer and costumier Robert Gordon Mackie.
The dresser and entertainer icon, born in 1939, was discovered and promoted by Edith Head. Mackie’s first client was Mitzi Gaynor, who wore Mackie’s intricate, elaborate costume designs while performing in Las Vegas as well as on TV and in live stage shows for 50 years.
The Supremes, Temptations, Carol Burnett and Whitney Houston also were Mackie fans.
Although recent asking prices for Mackie’s Queen of Hearts dolls have ranged from $50 to $200 each, most have sold for $30 to $50. However, one “new in box” example brought $160.
Question: Several years ago, I discovered an interesting old item at an Asbury Park house sale. It is a 6.5-inch tall brown ceramic mug dated June 2, 1953, and marked “Queen Elizabeth II Royal Doulton Coronation.” “Royal Doulton #254” is stamped on the underside. The mug’s exterior is decorated with a photo of Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by flags and Royal shields as well as wreaths around its rim. Can you tell me anything about it and Royal Doulton? — R.A., Vineland
Answer: The mug you have described, also identified as a jug, was made to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953.
Nicely molded, it is decorated with hand painting and the young queen’s photograph.
Your commemorative item is part of a 1,000-piece limited-edition offering produced by England’s famed Royal Doulton Pottery, founded in Lambeth, England, in 1815 by John Doulton and John Watts.
The pottery was known for its ceramic figures and character jugs continually generated from 1890 to 1978 and later reintroduced in 1979.
From 1853 to 1902, the firm’s wares bore a Doulton mark. However, following the grant of a Royal Warrant in 1902, items made by the company have been marked “Royal Doulton.”
During 2005, Waterford Wedgwood completed the takeover of Royal Doulton.
Asking prices for mugs like yours have been as high as $279, but one recently sold for $75.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.