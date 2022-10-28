Linwood country musician John Wood to release second single Nov. 4

John Wood is used to being around an ocean.

The Linwood resident grew up near the beach, but he attends Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, while pursuing his country music career.

And there are no oceans anywhere close to Nashville.

Wood will release his newest single Nov. 4, called “Ocean in Nashville,” a song about things that don’t exist. He had released the single “Here She Comes” this summer, and the song had success.

“That’s the analogy I’ve been using,” said Wood, a 2022 Mainland Regional High School graduate and former pitcher for the Mainland baseball team. “It was also my way of saying I really miss the beach.”

Wood signed a record deal in January with Lamon Records in Nashville. He initially recorded “Ocean in Nashville” in February and wrote the song last November when he visited Nashville for the first time.

Wood, along with his producer Jim Allison, released “Here She Comes” in March. He wanted to release “Ocean in Nashville” now because he currently lives there and “it feels the most right.”

“I’m really excited for this one,” Wood said. “I’ve been really waiting for this one for a while. I am really excited to share it with everybody. … I figured it was a fitting release.”

Wood was in a hotel room across the street from the Belmont campus with his mother, Kim MacKinnon, when he was looking out the window.

Then Wood turned to his mom and said, “There is no ocean here, it is so weird.”

“Yeah, it doesn’t exist,” his mother responded.

In the hotel room, Wood used an app on his phone to write the song and played around with chords. One of his favorite lyrics from the song is: “You were a diamond, on a sale rack.”

“I like this lyric a lot because it’s the first lyric, and it sets the tone early of things that don’t exist,” Wood said.

“Here She Comes” was ranked 24th on the All Music Charts’ Hot 50 Country Music songs in July, which includes famous country artists such as Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Lady A, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band, Brett Young and Miranda Lambert. American Boulevard, a chart-ranking internet radio station, also ranked his single 29th in the top 50 country songs in July.

But he said fans may just like “Ocean in Nashville” better. He said it’s “full of life” and the “melody is really awesome.”

“This song has more of a drive to it,” Wood said. “It’s really energetic. … I like the concept. It’s a lot more me. I like to rock out a little bit. The fact this song leans a bit toward country rock a little makes it really fun for me to play on stage.”

Wood posts all of his content and updates on social media, including his Instagram and TikTok, both @johnwoodmusic. He will post the full song when it’s released, and the single will be streamed on various platforms.

“There will be a lot more music coming in 2023,” Wood said.