Question: When our beloved grandmother died last year, we discovered that the old jigsaw puzzles she had collected and saved for years filled three of her large attic trunks. After days of sorting through the puzzles, we determined that all of them are complete and in perfect condition. We would like to know as much as possible about jigsaw puzzles and are especially interested in their worth as collectibles. — N.B., Palermo
Answer: Jigsaw puzzles are noted as having originated in Europe during the mid-18th century when a London mapmaker decided to dissect some old maps printed on very heavy paper and use them as parts of a game that required fitting the used pieces back together as useful maps again.
The first jigsaw puzzles in America were European and English imports produced to attract, amuse and hold the attention of American children at play time. Prior to the Civil War, a few publishers included puzzles for adult amusement.
By the post-Civil War Era, adults’ interest in jigsaw puzzles resulted in the rapid, increased participation in the games that were later popular in the early 1900s and during the 1930s.
Interest in jigsaw puzzles has seen several ups and downs since the mid-1930s. Partial revivals occurred during WWII and in the mid-1960s.
Internet auction sites often affect puzzle prices since, as with all auctions, dollars paid depend on demand. Interested buyers do not want broken or otherwise damaged sets or games that do not come with their original boxes.
Additionally, the names of popular artists who created certain sets play an important role insofar as value is concerned.
Many jigsaw puzzle print games sell for $15 to $150, while those decorated with painted landscapes, figures and human activity bring $54 to $3,700.
Question: I have inherited a number of old cocktail shakers collected by my great-uncle during the late 1980s. One is noted in Uncle Ed’s collectors’ notebook as a “Foreman Brothers 1930s Art Deco EPNS Chrome Lighthouse with red Bakelite Handle and Knob.” It is 12½ inches high and 7 inches wide with a built-in strainer, a screw cap and lid. Recipes for 14 cocktails are engraved on the shaker’s base. Any information you can provide about the item including its possible present worth as a collectible is appreciated. — E.S., Rio Grande
Answer: The Foreman Brothers cocktail shaker you describe, originally made at the company’s Bradley, New York, base in 1935, is a model of the Boston Light House.
Erected in 1716 and rebuilt in 1783, the building sits on Little Brewster Island in Boston Harbor. It later became a model for the International Silver Co.
Known as the No. 352, two-piece Mixer, the cocktail shaker was offered in 12-inch and 14-inch-high sizes and sold for $50.
The EPNS letters refer to electroplated nickel silver, a protective, ornamental layer of chrome plating that was used to make tableware, tea and coffee pots, jugs and cocktail shakers.
During the late 1990s, collectors were paying as much as $900 to $1,300 for early No. 352 cocktail mixers. Recently, several examples sold for $60 to $125.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232.
Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com.
Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.