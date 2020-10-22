How to find an online therapist

Dear Savvy Senior:

What is the best way to find online therapy services for my anxiety and depression? I just turned 63 and have become increasingly hopeless since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and cost me my job.

I need to get some professional help, but I’m also high risk for illness and very concerned about leaving the house. — Need Help

Dear Need:

I’m sorry to hear about your job loss and the difficulties you’re going through right now, but you’re not alone. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn, fear, anxiety and depression is being reported by 45 percent of Americans, according a Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll.

To help you through this difficult time there are a variety of therapists, psychologists, and other mental health providers you can turn to. And because of the pandemic, most of them are now offering counsel to their clients online through teletherapy services. This will allow you to interact virtually with a therapist from the comfort of your home using only a smartphone, tablet or computer.

How to find a therapist