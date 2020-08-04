Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My boyfriend loves strawberry rhubarb pie. He used to get it at the bakery department of ShopRite, but they stopped making it. We would like to make our own, but can’t find fresh rhubarb anywhere? Can you help? — Pieless Kelly, Margate
Dear Pieless Kelly:
Just so you know, ShopRite still makes an 8-inch Strawberry Rhubarb pie for $5.99. It is even on their website/app. Also, Dole has a pound of frozen rhubarb on sale this week for $3.99. I have occasionally seen fresh rhubarb at Santori’s Produce in Somers Point and M&S Produce on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic:
I am looking for individual 12 ounce cans of flavored soda, such as orange, grape and black cherry. I have checked Acme and ShopRite. Where might I find these sodas? — JB
Dear JB: This week at ShopRite you can get a 12-pack of Orange Sunkist soda two for $10. Also, a 12-pack of Sunkist Grape soda is two for $10 or mix and match and get one 12-pack of each for $10. A six pack of Dr. Brown’s Black Cherry soda is $2.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I just moved into a small studio apartment with one small closet. I need a cheap coatrack or two, I can only find $50 ones or more. — Stephen T.
Dear Stephen: This week at Aldi’s, they have a Huntingdon Home metal coat rack for $9.99.
Reader tips
Terry from the baking aisle in Somers Point ShopRite wanted Beverly to know they carry B&M Brown Bread with or without the raisins.
Jim McElderry, of Ocean City, would like to thank Mary Fran, of Northfield. Mary Fran told him to go to Tilton Market, where he bought the last case of Tab. He writes he is now going to put it on Eba for $15 per can!
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Large snow crab clusters: $9.99 per pound.
• Stouffer’s Entrees or Hot Pockets: $1.99.
• Nabisco Chips Ahoy or Ritz crackers: $1.99 when you buy 3. Must buy 3.
• Banquet 7-ounce pot pies: 88 cents.
• Bakery department fresh bagels: $5 per dozen.
Aldi
• Seedless watermelon: $3.99.
• New Jersey peaches: 89 cents per pound.
• L’oven 20-ounce Honey Wheat bread: 79 cents.
• Fresh Atlantic salmon portions: $6.99 per pound.
• Family pack of chicken tenderloins: $1.99 per pound.
• Ambiano 20-cup rice cooker and steamer: $19.99.
ShopRite
• Porterhouse or T-bone steaks: $5.99 per pound.
• Pompeian 68- ounce extra virgin, pure classic, robust or smooth olive oil: $8.88.
• Maxwell House coffee: $1.99.
• Tide Simply 34-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99.
• A pint of grape tomatoes: 99 cents.
• Bowl & Basket 24-pack case of spring water: 3 for $5.
• Chock Full O’Nuts big can: $3.99 with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Get two cases of Clover Valley bottled water for $5 at Dollar General. Big can of Maxwell House coffee is $5.25.
• Get an HP 15.6-inch laptop computer with Windows 10 Home at Target for $299.99.
• A Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE 10-digit graphing calculator color editions regularly $159.99 is on sale for $99.99 at Staples. Limit two.
• All Sharper Image products are 20% off at CVS.
• Get a Eureka Power Speed Pro Swivel Bagless Upright vacuum regularly $119.99 on sale at Boscov’s for $79.99.
• Get a Proctor Silex Yogurt Maker Machine for $29.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Get a pound of Granular Shock for your pool is $2.79.
• An 8-pack of SlimFast 11- ounce high protein shakes is $13.48 at Walmart.
• Get a Sterlite 70-quart ultra clear storage box for $9.98 at Home Depot.
• Ace Insect Killers are buy one get one free at Ace Hardware.
• Betty Crocker canned icing, fudge brownie mix or cake mix are two for $2 at Walgreens. The big can of Maxwell House is $4.99.
• Backpacks or licensed lunch bags are $5 at Family Dollar.
