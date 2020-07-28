Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have looked everywhere and can’t find Tilex for Mildew. I have tried other products, including straight bleach. Please help me find it. — Jo Ann Sutton
Dear Jo Ann: Home Depot sells Tilex 32-ounce Mold and Mildew Remover and Stain Cleaner Spray with Bleach for $3.95.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My sister and I used to love the dark date bread that came in a can smeared with cream cheese. Can you find it? —Beverly De Angelo (no relation)
Dear Beverly: B&M Brown Bread in a can is $1.98 at Walmart.com, however it is out of stock. I checked B&M’s website, and with and without raisins date bread in the can is still there, so it is not discontinued.
You can try calling B&M at 800-813-2165 and find out where you can purchase it.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a carpet cleaner called Lifter 1 Carpet and Stain Remover. My Mother has it, but she bought it a long time ago and can’t remember from what store. Please find it. — Lisa Luke
Dear Lisa: According to the Lifter 1 website, you can purchase it at Ace Hardware. It is also available on eBay.com. I emailed you the website.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I cannot find HP Printing cartridges #63 in Color and Black and White packs. — Joan Esposito
Dear Joan: Go to Adorama.com, where you can purchase the 2 pack for $45.99. I emailed you the link. Staples sells each one separately for $20.99.
Reader tips
Terri DiOrio of Somers Point wrote in to let Michael DeCarlo know she found almost a full tube of Bain de Soleil Orange Gelee in an old beach bag with a 1976 beach tag on it she will sell him for $50.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Dunkin Dounuts 10- to 12-ounce coffee or 10 pack K-Cups: $4.99.
• Entenmann’s full line: half price.
• Hatfield whole boneless pork loin: $1.99 per pound.
• Nabisco Ritz or snack crackers, or Chips Ahoy! cookies: $1.99 each.
• Snow crab clusters: $10.99 per pound.
• Wise potato chips or Kettle chips: $1.88.
• Duncan Hines cake or brownie mix: $1.
Aldi
• Red grapes: 95 cents per pound.
• Papaya: 79 cents.
• Family pack of split chicken breasts: 99 cents per pound.
• Blueberries: $1.69 per pint.
• Fresh USDA salt & pepper brisket or Texas BBQ brisket: $4.99 per pound.
ShopRite
• Chock Full O’Nuts coffee: $1.99.
• Capatriti 68-ounce can of extra virgin olive oil: $7.99.
• Colavita 101.4-ounce can of olive oil: $9.99.
• Goody Ouchless hair accessories: half price.
• Keller’s 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99.
• Eight O’Clock 11- to 12-ounce coffee: $2.99.
• Annie’s mac & cheese: 88 cents.
Tips
• The big can of Folgers coffee is $5.99 at CVS. Simply Tide 31-ounce is $2.94.
• Fresh Finds purified bottled water cases are three for $6 at Big Lots. All Living Black Out curtains are 40% off.
• A Five Star five-subject college ruled notebook is $8 at Staples. A Texas Instruments TI-Nspire CX graphing calculator is $129.99.
• A HP 11.6-inch Chromebook with 2GB of memory is on sale at Target for $159.99. Use your Target charge card and save an additional 5%.
• A six-pack of Pink brand ankle socks are $1.99 at Boscov’s. Sentry True Bluetooth wireless earbuds are half price for $19.99.
• Get 20% off all oil filters at Pep Boys.
• Gevalia, Maxwell House or McCafe 12-ounce coffee or 12-pack K-Cups are $4.99 each at Walgreens.
• Similac Infant Formula Pro-Advance or Pro-Sensitive 29.8 to 30.8 ounces is $33.26 at Walmart.
• Get 40% off Artist Loft easels and tables at Michaels.
• Wednesday, Thursday and Friday get a 32-pack of Clover Valley bottled water regularly $3.75 each on sale 2 for $6 at Dollar General. A 75-ounce bottle of Xtra Laundry detergent is $2.
