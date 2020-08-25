Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Without spending a lot of money, I need some appliances for a rental property. A coffee maker, mixer, toaster, iron and an ironing board. Thanks. — Jacob
Dear Jacob: A 12-cup Brentwood coffeemaker is $7.99, a Brentwood toaster is $6.99 and a Brentwood hand mixer is $6.99 at Shoppers World at Hamilton Mall (The old JCPenney store). The best deal I could find for an iron and ironing board is a Black & Decker Easy Stem Anti Drip Compact Steam Iron in green for $9.97 and a Mainstays T-Leg ironing board in blue for $15.84 at Walmart.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am in need of a new outdoor canopy for my back deck. These storms have really done a job on mine. It is about 10 foot by 10 foot. Any good sales out there? — Doris J., Mays Landing
Dear Doris: This week at Boscov's get a Diamonds Gazebo 9-foot by 7-foot square regularly $549.99 on sale for $199.99. Also try Home Depot or Lowe's for any clearance sales.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Time to start packing up our summers clothes to take back to Pennsylvania. Any bargains on clear storage bins. I want to see what's in them, so I only want clear. — Karen Williams, Wildwood
Dear Karen: This week at Target get a Sterillite 66-quart clear storage bin with latch handles for $7. You can get a pack of six of the same storage bins at Walmart for $44.99. Which shows what a good deal Target has!
Steals of the week
Acme
• San Giorgio pasta: 88 cents.
• Herr's potato chips: Buy one, get one free.
• Large 18-ounce container of blueberries: $3.99.
• Folgers 24.2 to 30.5 ounce coffee: $5.99.
• Refresh 24-pack of bottled water: 99 cents.*
• New York strip or shell steak: $6.99 per pound.*
• Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $8.99.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
Aldi
• Pint of blueberries: $1.99.
• Red grapes: 99 cents per pound.
• Garden mums in 8-inch containers: $3.29.
• Friendly Farms 6-ounce yogurt: 25 cents.
• Crofton 25-ounce insulated wine carafe: $6.99.
• Clancy's white cheddar cheese Popcorn: $1.59.
ShopRite
• Hellmann's mayonnaise: $2.99.
• Flat iron steak: $4.99 per pound.
• Chicken drumsticks or thighs: 99 cents per pound.
• Philadelphia brand 8-ounce cream cheese: $1.49.
• Hass avocados: 89 cents.
• Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $8.88.
Tips
• A five-pack box of Hot Pockets is $4.99 at Save A Lot. A 10-pound bag of chicken leg quarters is $4.90 and an eight-pack of GoGurt Yoplait yogurt is $1.99.
• CVS Vitamins and Nature Made Vitamins are buy one, get one free at CVS.
• Short sleeve polo shirts for kids sizes 4 to 20 are $3 at Shoppers World at the Hamilton Mall.
• A pack of 250 multipurpose paper is $2.50 at Dollar General.
• A Shark Duoclean cordless stick vacuum regularly $259.99 is on sale at Boscov's for $139.99.
• A HP 15.6-inch laptop computer with AMD Athlon Gold 3150U processor and Windows Home is on sale at Target for $299.99.
• Get an Epson Expression Premium XP-7100 wireless small-in-one printer half price at Staples for $99.99.
• Get $3 off Blue Rhino propane tank exchange or replacement at Walgreens.
• Backpacks 15 to 17 inches are $3 at Family Dollar.
• A case of eight SlimFast High Protein Shakes is $13.48 at Walmart.
• All modular storage at Michaels is 40% off.
• Get a Craftsman 16-gallon wet/dry vac for $69.99 at Ace Hardware.
• Folgers 25.1-ounce Country Roast, 8-ounce Instant or Maxwell House 30.65-ounce Wake Up coffee is $4.99 at Rite Aid.
