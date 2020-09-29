Searching for minute tapioca and wax for hardwood floors: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I read your column every week and appreciate your shopping tips. I was able to buy three used bikes for my granddaughters this summer because of one of your reader's tips about Bill Gandy of Vineland who repairs and sells used bikes.

Now I need help finding Kraft minute tapioca. My local Acme and Rio Grande Super Walmart have not had it all summer. I understand it is in short supply because of a drought where cassava is grown and because of COVID. I like to make tapioca pudding as a lower-calorie dessert, and I use it when I make pies. I hope one of your readers might suggest where it is available. — Diana Stover-Sowerby

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been to the two Walmarts in Manahawkin area, two Acmes, and ShopRite trying to find Kraft Minute Tapioca. Where can I get it? — Lillian

Dear Diana and Lillian: This is a first since I have been writing this column over 20 years that two people have written in for the same thing! You can get Kraft Minute 8-ounce Tapioca at Target for $3.59. I emailed you both the link.