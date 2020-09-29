Searching for minute tapioca and wax for hardwood floors: Franny the Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I read your column every week and appreciate your shopping tips. I was able to buy three used bikes for my granddaughters this summer because of one of your reader's tips about Bill Gandy of Vineland who repairs and sells used bikes.
Now I need help finding Kraft minute tapioca. My local Acme and Rio Grande Super Walmart have not had it all summer. I understand it is in short supply because of a drought where cassava is grown and because of COVID. I like to make tapioca pudding as a lower-calorie dessert, and I use it when I make pies. I hope one of your readers might suggest where it is available. — Diana Stover-Sowerby
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been to the two Walmarts in Manahawkin area, two Acmes, and ShopRite trying to find Kraft Minute Tapioca. Where can I get it? — Lillian
Dear Diana and Lillian: This is a first since I have been writing this column over 20 years that two people have written in for the same thing! You can get Kraft Minute 8-ounce Tapioca at Target for $3.59. I emailed you both the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I cannot find a hardwood floor care product. It is S.C. Johnson One Step No Buff Wax. It comes in a yellow can with a blue cap and a blue stripe at the top. It says on the can The Original Klear Wood Floor Wax. — Barb from Brigantine
Dear Barb: Sorry to tell you it has been discontinued. You can get lucky and possibly find a dollar store that has it. The best deal on Ebay.com is $55 with free shipping. Hopefully one of our readers will see it at a dollar store and write in.
Reader tips
• Jan Gibb of Dennis Township and Barbara of Ocean City wrote in to let Patty Doyle of Northfield know they recommend Albert's Awning of Linwood at 512 Patcong Ave. Call 609-653-1999.
• Seth Briliant wrote in to let Tony of Manahawkin, who was also looking for Aunt Jemima Whole Wheat pancake mix, to try his local Acme.
Can you help?
• Nancy of Smithville is looking for a collection site like Smithville Community Center. She has a collection of pull tabs that the Smithville Center used to collect for the Ronald McDonald House.
• Both Estelle and Elaine of Margate wrote in for the Walmart link to the Kitchen Aid mixer that Barbara Pillsbury of Willingboro wanted. If anyone else wants it here it is:
Steals of the week
Acme
• Entenmann's full line: half price.
• Herr's potato chips: Buy one, get one free.
• Lancaster Brand family pack drumsticks or thighs: $1 per pound.
• Hatfield 1-pound bacon: $3.99.
• Signature Select 80-pack K-Cups: $17.99.
• Lancaster Brand meat loaf mix: $3 per pound.
• Honey Crisp 3-pound bag of apples: $5.
Aldi
• Green grapes: 99 cents per pound.
• Grape tomatoes: $1.49.
• Yellow potatoes: $1.99 for a 5-pound bag.
• Mars snack size 100-piece candy bar favorites: $9.89.
• Huntington Home 4-foot inflatable pumpkins, bat, witch, cat, ghost or spider: $12.99 each.
• Crane memory foam ladies walking shoes: $11.99.
ShopRite
• Nature Valley Granola Bars: $1.49. Buy two, use the 50-cent coupon doubled from Sunday's Press, making your cost 99 cents each.
• Jumbo Dungeness crab clusters: $9.99 per pound.
• Tuttorosso tomatoes: 88 cents.
• Nature's Reserve whole beef tenderloin: $5.99 per pound.
• Chock Full O'Nuts coffee: $1.49.*
• Eight O'Clock ground coffee: $1.99.*
• Chobani Greek yogurt: 10 for $8.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Edy's Grand 48-ounce ice cream or Bridgeford Sweet Baby Ray's beef jerky is 2 for $7 at Dollar General.
• Men's Fila and Lady's Avia footwear regularly $39.99 to $74.99 are on sale at Boscov's for $19.99.
• Wednesday only at Target get Nexxus Color Assure 33.8-ounce shampoo and conditioner along with got2b color metallic permanent hair color half price. Thursday only get ARC Whitening and Clic toothbrush and refills half price.
• Cottonelle bath tissue 12-double roll pack or Viva 6-pack paper towels are $4.99 at Walgreens.
• Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.65-ounce coffee or Peet's 10-pack K-Cups are $5.99 at CVS.
• Buy $100 in a large variety of gift cards and earn $20 bonus cash at Rite Aid.
• Gatorade 32-ounce bottles are 85 cents at Family Dollar. Pringles are 2 for $3.
• Craft pumpkins at Michaels are half price.
• Wednesday is the last day to buy either a First Alert Carbon Monoxide Alarm or a First Alert Smoke Alarm and get $10 at Ace Hardware.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.