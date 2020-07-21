Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for the old time webbed lounge chairs that have several positions and go flat. Also I would like a resin pool lounge that does the same. — Barbara, Brigantine
Dear Barbara: You can buy a Grosfillex Bahai Chaise Lounge Chair in white resin that goes flat at PoolWeb.com for $121.39. As far as the old webbed lounge chairs, I can not find anyone that sells them except for Ebay.com starting at about $85 for a used one plus shipping. Two weeks ago, Aldi had the folding old-fashioned web chairs on sale for $12.99. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a few cheap accent lamps and night table lamps for my rental property. Help! — Joseph Edwards
Dear Joseph: Dollar General has a sale this week on lamps for $12 and the shades for $5. Also check out Christmas Tree Shops in the Wrangleboro Shopping Center in Mays Landing.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find Bain de Soleil Orange Gelee. Both Walgreens and Kmart used to sell it. — Michael DeCarlo, Egg Harbor Township
Dear Michael: Wow! You are correct Walmart and Target are out of stock on that product also. They only place I can find it is on Ebay.com for outrageous prices, like $200 and up for a tube of it. The Bain de Soliel was bought out by Bayer HealthCare LLC, whose phone number is 866-288-3330. You can try calling them and see if they have any left in the warehouse up in Whippany, Morris County. There is a similar product called Carroten Tan Express Intensive tanning gel. Walmart sells it for $27.69.
Reader tips
Mary Fran from Northfield wrote in to let Jim know Tab soda is not discontinued and Tilton Market in Northfield sells it.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Herr's potato chips: buy one, get one free.
• Gatorade 32-ounce sport drink: 88 cents.
• 1-pound Lucerne butter quarters: $2.50.
• Habbersett of Rapa 1-pound scrapple: $2.50.
• Large snow crab clusters: $9.99 per pound.*
• Chock Full O'Nuts big can: $4.99*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
Aldi
• A pint of blueberries: $1.69.
• A pound of strawberries: $1.49.
• Mangoes: 49 cents each.
• A 2-pound bag of peaches: $1.78.
• Three drawer rolling cart: $16.99.
• Easy Home Faux Wood interlocking floor mats: $12.99
ShopRite
• 2-pound bag of extra jumbo 16- to 20-count shrimp: $13.98.
• Flat iron steak: $5.99 per pound.
• Folgers coffee: $1.99.
• A pint of blueberries: $1.99. Limit two.
• Botticelli 33.8-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $3.99.
• Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $9.99.
• Bocca burger or chicken patties: $1.99.
• Dannon Greek yogurt: 12 for $8.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• Get Green Mountain or Peet's K-Cups for $6.99 at CVS, or McCafe K-Cups for $4.99. Schick disposable razors are $5.99 and save an additional $4 off with the coupon from Sunday's Press. Spend $15 on the razors and get a coupon for $5 off your next CVS purchase.
• Dollar General has backpacks for $5. General Mills cereal is three for $6. Save an additional $1 off two boxes with your $1 coupon from Sunday's Press.
• Get a whole seedless watermelon at Save A Lot for $3.99. Pork riblets are $9.90 for a 10-pound box.
• A Remington lightweight 1875-watt hair dryer regularly $24.99 is on sale at Boscov's for $11.99. Any size 350-count 100% cotton sheet sets are $39.99 in 17 different colors.
• All character backpacks and Thermos FUNtainers are 20% off at Target. A Sunbeam .7 cu.ft., 700-watt microwave is on sale for $44.99.
• Get a 40-ounce bottle of Ajax laundry detergent for 99 cents at Walgreens. Angel Soft bath tissue 12 pack is $4.50.
• A HDX 27-gallon Tough Storage bin is on sale today and tomorrow at Home Depot for $8.98.
• Until Friday get a Black outdoor wall light regularly $29.98 on sale for $19.98 at Lowes.
• All craft storage containers are 40% off at Michaels.
